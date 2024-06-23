Copy and paste: Pfeiffer Georgi wins British national road race for second year running

The dsm-firmenich PostNL rider beat Anna Henderson and Lizzie Deignan in North Yorkshire

Pfeiffer Georgi
Adam Becket
Ctrl+C, Ctrl+V. That's how simple it was for Pfeiffer Georgi on Sunday, as the dsm-firmenich PostNL rider "copied and pasted" her ride at the 2023 British national road race to aplomb at the 2024 edition.

The 23-year-old became the first rider since Nicole Cooke to win British National Road Race titles back-to-back, and a three-time winner in the process, demonstrating her dominance in the race in recent years.

News editor

Adam is Cycling Weekly’s news editor – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling on tarmac, he's happy. Before joining Cycling Weekly he spent two years writing for Procycling, where he interviewed riders and wrote about racing. He's usually out and about on the roads of Bristol and its surrounds. Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to cycling.

