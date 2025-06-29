Millie Couzens wins British National Championships road race, her first ever elite win

Fenix-Deceuninck rider beats defending champion

Millie Couzens celebrates as she wins the British national road race
Millie Couzens out-sprinted Pfeiffer Georgi and Anna Henderson in Aberystwyth to take victory in the elite women's road race at the British National Road Championships on Sunday.

The Fenix-Deceuninck rider produced an impressive sprint to deny Picnic PostNL's Georgi her third consecutive title, with Lidl-Trek's Henderson finishing on the podium for the fifth time.

