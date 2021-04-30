British Road National Championships

The 2020 British National Championships road race route

The time trials both start and finish in Atherstone with the elite men completing 41.4km.

The women will use the same route just without the lap, this is going to be 23.6km - with under 23s sharing the same parcours.

Thursday June 27:

Men's: 3pm

Women's: 9am

When: Thursday June 18 (TT) and Sunday June 20 2020 (road)

Where: Midlands

The men's race will be 159km long, starting in Birmingham and finishing in Wolverhampton, taking in sites like Dudley zoo and castle along the way.

The women will cover 123km, using the same route with less laps of the circuit.

Men's and women's British National Championships individual time trial route

Sunday June 30:

Alice Barnes doubled up winning the time trial and the road race titles in Norwich

The 2020 British Cycling National Champions will be crowned at the end of June, with the time trial held on Thursday June 18, and the road race on Sunday June 20.

The champions of 2019 were Alex Dowsett and Alice Barnes, in the time trial, and Ben Swift and Alice Barnes again in the road race.

British Cycling National Championships schedule