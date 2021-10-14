Ethan Hayter powers to British time trial title on the roads of Lincolnshire
Ethan Hayter adds the elite title to the U23 title won by his brother Leo earlier in the day
Ethan Hayter smashed the opposition to become the new British time trial champion after an exemplary performance in Lincolnshire.
The Ineos Grenadiers rider beat the Ribble-Weldtite duo of Dan Bigham and James Shaw by just under 40 seconds in an emphatic ride that saw the Londoner take the famous white jersey with the blue and red hoops.
Hayter adds yet more glory to his family today after his brother, Leo (DSM Development), won the under 23 title.
>>> Tour de France 2022 route: The official route for the 109th edition revealed
The race featured three laps of a 14.7km circuit starting and finishing in the West Lindsey district village of Tealby in Lincolnshire.
Ribble-Weldtite looked to have been pulling off a storming ride with Shaw the first rider to nudge under an hour on the 44.7km route.
Two riders who came after Hayter, John Archibald (EOLO-Kometa) and defending champion Alex Dowsett (Israel Start-Up Nation) were both unable to trouble the top three of Hayter, Bigham and Shaw.
The three riders on the podium have enjoyed plenty success this season with Hayter throwing his hat into the ring to become another superb talent on all terrain after superb rides at the Volta ao Algarve, Tour of Britain and Tour of Norway, taking wins in all three.
Bigham recently became the new British Hour Record holder after beating the distance record set by Sir Bradley Wiggins. And Shaw has shown to the big WorldTour teams that he is an exceptional rider with fifth overall in both the Tour of Slovenia and Tour of Norway.
In the race, it took quite some time to get a rider anywhere near the sub-hour point, but Michael Gill of Sain Piran Development came close to being the first with a time of 1-00-42.821.
Soon after that, Ashley Cox (Team Bottrill), Connor Swift (Arkéa-Samsic) and Shaw had stormed through to go faster, with Shaw dipping under the hour mark.
At the split it became clear that it would be a two-horse race between Hayter and Bigham as just nine seconds split them, but Hayter kicked on to another gear with Bigham fading, with the WorldTour rider taking the win by 37 seconds.
The women's time trial comes later in the day taking on just the two laps of the circuit on a 29.4km route around the surrounding countryside of Tealby and Walesby.
British Road National Championships 2021 men's individual time trial, Tealby to Tealby (44.7km)
1. Ethan Hayter (Ineos Grenadiers), in 56-41
2. Dan Bigham (Ribble-Weldtite), at 37s
3. James Shaw (Ribble-Weldtite), at 50s
Hi, I'm one of Cycling Weekly's content writers for the web team responsible for writing stories on racing, tech, updating evergreen pages as well as the weekly email newsletter. Proud Yorkshireman from the UK's answer to Flanders, Calderdale, go check out the cobbled climbs!
I started watching cycling back in 2010, before all the hype around London 2012 and Bradley Wiggins at the Tour de France. In fact, it was Alberto Contador and Andy Schleck's battle in the fog up the Tourmalet on stage 17 of the Tour de France.
It took me a few more years to get into the journalism side of things, but I had a good idea I wanted to get into cycling journalism by the end of year nine at school and started doing voluntary work soon after. This got me a chance to go to the London Six Days, Tour de Yorkshire and the Tour of Britain to name a few before eventually joining Eurosport's online team while I was at uni, where I studied journalism. Eurosport gave me the opportunity to work at the world championships in Harrogate back in the awful weather.
After various bar jobs, I managed to get my way into Cycling Weekly in late February of 2020 where I mostly write about racing and everything around that as it's what I specialise in but don't be surprised to see my name on other news stories.
When not writing stories for the site, I don't really switch off my cycling side as I watch every race that is televised as well as being a rider myself and a regular user of the game Pro Cycling Manager. Maybe too regular.
My bike is a well used Specialized Tarmac SL4 when out on my local roads back in West Yorkshire as well as in northern Hampshire with the hills and mountains being my preferred terrain.
