Ethan Hayter flies to British elite national time trial title in west Wales

Ethan Hayter flew to a resounding victory in the elite men’s time trial at the British National Road Championships in West Wales, taking the honours with a time of 54:08 across the 41 kilometre course near Aberaeron.

Known for his time trial prowess, the Soudal Quick-Step rider went into the race as the favourite for the win and didn’t disappoint, touching an average speed of 45 kmph for much of his effort. Sam Watson (Ineos Grenadiers) took second, more than 20 seconds down on Hayter, with Oliver Knight (Cofidis) completing the podium in third. Ethan Vernon (Israel-Premier Tech) and Max Walker (EF Education-EasyPost) rounded out the top five.

