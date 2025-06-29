'I'm over the moon, it's a bit of a dream' - Sam Watson escapes to men's road race victory at British National Championships

Ineos Grenadiers rider claims British national jersey after solo attack in west Wales

(Image credit: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)
Sam Watson escaped to victory in the elite men's road race at the British National Road Championships on Sunday in Aberystwyth after a tough four hours of riding.

The Ineos Grenadiers rider jumped clear as the race passed through the finish line for the penultimate time, and was never caught despite the efforts of a strong chasing group.

