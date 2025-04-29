'I only found out I was coming to this race yesterday' - Sam Watson claims first WorldTour win in 3.4km Tour de Romandie prologue

Brit wins by just three tenths of a second to take leader's jersey

Sam Watson at the Tour de Romandia
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Davidson
By
published

A lot can happen in 24 hours. On Monday, Sam Watson was out on a training ride, when he received a late call-up to race the Tour de Romandie in Switzerland. Fast forward to Tuesday afternoon, and the Ineos Grenadiers rider was pulling on the race’s yellow leader’s jersey, the winner of the prologue.

The 23-year-old Brit was the fastest on a technical 3.44km course in Saint-Imer. His time of four minutes and 33 seconds – an average speed of 45.3.km/h – saw him win by less than three tenths of a second ahead of UAE Team Emirates XRG’s Ivo Oliveira.

Tom Davidson
Tom Davidson
Senior News and Features Writer

Tom joined Cycling Weekly as a news and features writer in the summer of 2022, having previously contributed as a freelancer. He is fluent in French and Spanish, and holds a master's degree in International Journalism. Since 2020, he has been the host of The TT Podcast, offering race analysis and rider interviews.

An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill, and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides. His best result is 28th in a hill-climb competition, albeit out of 40 entrants.

