Tour de Romandie
HIRSCHI Marc
MUÑOZ Cristian
ULISSI Diego
TROIA Oliviero
COSTA Rui
RICHEZE Max
COVI Alessandro
HENAO Sergio
TANFIELD Harry
JANSE VAN RENSBURG Reinardt
ARMÉE Sander
BARBERO Carlos
POWER Robert
SUNDERLAND Dylan
Israel Start-Up Nation
HAMILTON Lucas
GRMAY Tsgabu
HOWSON Damien
SMITH Dion
BOOKWALTER Brent
BEWLEY Sam
EDMONDSON Alex
Team BikeExchange
Tour de Romandie 2021 route
Bora-Hansgrohe
HIRT Jan
MEINTJES Louis
TAARAMÄE Rein
PASQUALON Andrea
PETILLI Simone
BAKELANTS Jane
MINALI Riccardo
In recent times riders like Bradley Wiggins, Chris Froome and Cadel Evans have all won this race on their way to Tour victory.
ARENSMAN Thymen
BRENNER Marco
GALL Felix
HAGA Chad
DENZ Nico
VAN WILDER Ilan
HAMILTON Chris
Movistar Team
Unfortunately, last year's event was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but it is back in its original slot in the calendar once again for 2021.
Groupama-FDJ
Trek-Segafredo
Lotto-Soudal
VIVIANI Elia
HERRADA Jesús
HERRADA José
BERHANE Natnael
BOHLI Tom
SABATINI Fabio
CHAMPION Thomas
CARUSO Damiano
HAIG Jack
COLBRELLI Sonny
BAUHAUS Phil
PERNSTEINER Hermann
WILLIAMS Stephen
TRATNIK Jan
Defending champion and winner of the last two editions of the race, Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) will not be returning to defend his crown. Instead, the Slovenian star will be heading to an extended training camp in preparation for the Tour.
UAE Team Emirates
Team Jumbo-Visma
EF Education-Nippo
The Tour de Romandie takes place over six days in the French-speaking part of Switzerland and is a key build-up race for both the Giro d'Italia and the Tour de France.
Where: Switzerland
When: April 27 to May 2 2021
Rank: UCI WorldTour
Tour de Romandie 2021 complete start list
STEWART Jake
BADILATTI Matteo
KÜNG Stefan
REICHENBACH Sébastien
LIENHARD Fabian
LADAGNOUS Matthieu
SEIGLE Romain
Swiss Cycling
Ag2r-Citroën Team
KUSS Sepp
KRUIJSWIJK Steven
MARTIN Tony
TOLHOEK Antwan
KOOIJ Olav
LEEMREIZE Gijs
VAN EMDEN Jos
CONCA Filippo
HOLMES Matthew
KRON Andreas
CRAS Steff
THIJSSEN Gerben
GOOSSENS Kobe
GILBERT Philippe
Bahrain Victorious
Astana-Premier Tech
Team DSM
THOMAS Geraint
GANNA Filippo
PORTE Richie
AMADOR Andrey
DENNIS Rohan
DOULL Owain
DUNBAR Eddie
MASNADA Fausto
CAVAGNA Rémi
DEVENYNS Dries
ČERNY Josef
CATTANEO Mattia
GARRISON Ian
KEISSE Iljo
FROOME Chris
WOODS Michael
BEVIN Patrick
NEILANDS Krists
DOWSETT Alex
HOLLENSTEIN Reto
BOIVIN Guillaume
PELLAUD Simon
IMHOF Claudio
SUTER Joel
FLÜCKIGER Mathias
REUTIMANN Mathias
THIÈRY Cyrille
SCHNEITER Joab
Ineos Grenadiers
SKJELMOSE JENSEN Mattias
MOSCHETTI Matteo
ELISSONDE Kenny
TIBERI Antonio
MOSCA Jacopo
EG Niklas
QUARTERMAN Charlie
Cofidis
Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
IZAGIRRE Ion
IZAGIRRE Gorka
ROMO Javier
LUTSENKO Alexey
BOARO Manuele
MARTINELLI Davide
CONTRERAS Rodirgo
The race has also attracted some very big names to battle for the overall, the time trials and the sprints over the week-long race with Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers), Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe), Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) and Miguel Ángel López (Movistar) all down to race.
The route for the Tour de Romandie 2021 has been partially released with the full stage maps not being released to the public to make sure that crowds stay away for safety reasons around the pandemic.
Prologue: Oron to Oron (4.05km ITT Hilly)
Stage one: Aigle to Martigny (168.1km Hilly)
Stage two: La Neuveville to Saint-Imer (165.7km Hilly)
Stage three: Estavayer to Estavayer (168.7km Hilly)
Stage four: Sion to Thyon (161.3km Mountain)
Stage five: Fribourg to Fribourg (16.19km ITT Hilly)
2020: No race
2019: Primož Roglič
2018: Primož Roglič
2017: Richie Porte
2016: Nairo Quintana
2015: Ilnur Zakarin
2014: Chris Froome
2013: Chris Froome
2012: Bradley Wiggins
2011: Cadel Evans
2010: Simon Spilak
2009: Roman Kreuziger
2008: Andreas Klöden
Deceuninck - Quick-Step
FRANK Mathias
HÄNNINEN Jaakko
O'CONNOR Ben
CHAMPOUSSIN Clément
VENTURINI Clément
GOUGEARD Alexis
NAESEN Lawrence
LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
SOLER Marc
JACOBS Johan
VILLELLA Davide
NORSGAARD Mathias
TORRES Albert
CATALDO Dario
CORT Magnus
CAICEDO Jonathan Klever
VAN GARDEREN Tejay
BISSEGGER Stefan
CAMARGO Diego Andrés
EL FARES Julien
POWLESS Neilson
Team Qhubeka-Assos
SAGAN Peter
SAGAN Juraj
KELDERMAN Wilco
BAŠKA Erik
ZWIEHOFF Ben
MEEUS Jordi
BURGHARDT Marcus
Tour de Romandie: recent winners
