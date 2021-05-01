HIRSCHI Marc

MUÑOZ Cristian

ULISSI Diego

TROIA Oliviero

COSTA Rui

RICHEZE Max

COVI Alessandro

HENAO Sergio

TANFIELD Harry

JANSE VAN RENSBURG Reinardt

ARMÉE Sander

BARBERO Carlos

POWER Robert

SUNDERLAND Dylan

Israel Start-Up Nation

HAMILTON Lucas

GRMAY Tsgabu

HOWSON Damien

SMITH Dion

BOOKWALTER Brent

BEWLEY Sam

EDMONDSON Alex

Team BikeExchange

Tour de Romandie 2021 route

Bora-Hansgrohe

HIRT Jan

MEINTJES Louis

TAARAMÄE Rein

PASQUALON Andrea

PETILLI Simone

BAKELANTS Jane

MINALI Riccardo

In recent times riders like Bradley Wiggins, Chris Froome and Cadel Evans have all won this race on their way to Tour victory.

ARENSMAN Thymen

BRENNER Marco

GALL Felix

HAGA Chad

DENZ Nico

VAN WILDER Ilan

HAMILTON Chris

Movistar Team

Unfortunately, last year's event was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but it is back in its original slot in the calendar once again for 2021.

Groupama-FDJ

Trek-Segafredo

Lotto-Soudal

VIVIANI Elia

HERRADA Jesús

HERRADA José

BERHANE Natnael

BOHLI Tom

SABATINI Fabio

CHAMPION Thomas

CARUSO Damiano

HAIG Jack

COLBRELLI Sonny

BAUHAUS Phil

PERNSTEINER Hermann

WILLIAMS Stephen

TRATNIK Jan

Defending champion and winner of the last two editions of the race, Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) will not be returning to defend his crown. Instead, the Slovenian star will be heading to an extended training camp in preparation for the Tour.

UAE Team Emirates

Team Jumbo-Visma

EF Education-Nippo

The Tour de Romandie takes place over six days in the French-speaking part of Switzerland and is a key build-up race for both the Giro d'Italia and the Tour de France.

Where: Switzerland

When: April 27 to May 2 2021

Rank: UCI WorldTour

Tour de Romandie 2021 complete start list

STEWART Jake

BADILATTI Matteo

KÜNG Stefan

REICHENBACH Sébastien

LIENHARD Fabian

LADAGNOUS Matthieu

SEIGLE Romain

Swiss Cycling

Ag2r-Citroën Team

KUSS Sepp

KRUIJSWIJK Steven

MARTIN Tony

TOLHOEK Antwan

KOOIJ Olav

LEEMREIZE Gijs

VAN EMDEN Jos

CONCA Filippo

HOLMES Matthew

KRON Andreas

CRAS Steff

THIJSSEN Gerben

GOOSSENS Kobe

GILBERT Philippe

Primož Roglič wins stage four of the Tour de Romandie 2019 (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

Bahrain Victorious

Astana-Premier Tech

Team DSM

THOMAS Geraint

GANNA Filippo

PORTE Richie

AMADOR Andrey

DENNIS Rohan

DOULL Owain

DUNBAR Eddie

MASNADA Fausto

CAVAGNA Rémi

DEVENYNS Dries

ČERNY Josef

CATTANEO Mattia

GARRISON Ian

KEISSE Iljo

FROOME Chris

WOODS Michael

BEVIN Patrick

NEILANDS Krists

DOWSETT Alex

HOLLENSTEIN Reto

BOIVIN Guillaume

PELLAUD Simon

IMHOF Claudio

SUTER Joel

FLÜCKIGER Mathias

REUTIMANN Mathias

THIÈRY Cyrille

SCHNEITER Joab

Ineos Grenadiers

SKJELMOSE JENSEN Mattias

MOSCHETTI Matteo

ELISSONDE Kenny

TIBERI Antonio

MOSCA Jacopo

EG Niklas

QUARTERMAN Charlie

Cofidis

Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux

IZAGIRRE Ion

IZAGIRRE Gorka

ROMO Javier

LUTSENKO Alexey

BOARO Manuele

MARTINELLI Davide

CONTRERAS Rodirgo

The race has also attracted some very big names to battle for the overall, the time trials and the sprints over the week-long race with Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers), Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe), Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) and Miguel Ángel López (Movistar) all down to race.

The route for the Tour de Romandie 2021 has been partially released with the full stage maps not being released to the public to make sure that crowds stay away for safety reasons around the pandemic.

Prologue: Oron to Oron (4.05km ITT Hilly)

Stage one: Aigle to Martigny (168.1km Hilly)

Stage two: La Neuveville to Saint-Imer (165.7km Hilly)

Stage three: Estavayer to Estavayer (168.7km Hilly)

Stage four: Sion to Thyon (161.3km Mountain)

Stage five: Fribourg to Fribourg (16.19km ITT Hilly)

2020: No race

2019: Primož Roglič

2018: Primož Roglič

2017: Richie Porte

2016: Nairo Quintana

2015: Ilnur Zakarin

2014: Chris Froome

2013: Chris Froome

2012: Bradley Wiggins

2011: Cadel Evans

2010: Simon Spilak

2009: Roman Kreuziger

2008: Andreas Klöden

Deceuninck - Quick-Step

FRANK Mathias

HÄNNINEN Jaakko

O'CONNOR Ben

CHAMPOUSSIN Clément

VENTURINI Clément

GOUGEARD Alexis

NAESEN Lawrence

LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel

SOLER Marc

JACOBS Johan

VILLELLA Davide

NORSGAARD Mathias

TORRES Albert

CATALDO Dario

CORT Magnus

CAICEDO Jonathan Klever

VAN GARDEREN Tejay

BISSEGGER Stefan

CAMARGO Diego Andrés

EL FARES Julien

POWLESS Neilson

Team Qhubeka-Assos

SAGAN Peter

SAGAN Juraj

KELDERMAN Wilco

BAŠKA Erik

ZWIEHOFF Ben

MEEUS Jordi

BURGHARDT Marcus

Tour de Romandie: recent winners