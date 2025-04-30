'I'm not even sure my coaches know my limits' - British cycling sensation Matthew Brennan wins again

Teenager claims third WorldTour victory of the season and takes leader's jersey at Tour de Romandie

Matthew Brennan wins stage one of the 2025 Tour de Romandie
No British rider has won more races this season than teenager Matthew Brennan, who earned his sixth victory of 2025 on Wednesday at the Tour de Romandie.

The 19-year-old Visma-Lease a Bike rider, in his first season as a pro, won the sprint on stage one of the six-day WorldTour race, accelerating comfortably ahead of his rivals, taking the leader’s jersey in the process.

Tom Davidson
Tom Davidson
Senior News and Features Writer

Tom joined Cycling Weekly as a news and features writer in the summer of 2022, having previously contributed as a freelancer. He is fluent in French and Spanish, and holds a master's degree in International Journalism. Since 2020, he has been the host of The TT Podcast, offering race analysis and rider interviews.

An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill, and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides. His best result is 28th in a hill-climb competition, albeit out of 40 entrants.

