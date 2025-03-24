'You just had to go full gas' - Matthew Brennan wins first WorldTour race on dramatic stage one of Volta a Catalunya

19-year-old Brit makes it four wins in a row

Matthew Brennan win stage 1 of the Volta a Catalunya
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Adam Becket's avatar
By
published

Matthew Brennan won his first WorldTour race on Monday at the Volta a Catalunya, days after he took his first professional victory.

On stage one of the race in Sant Feliu de Guíxols the 19-year-old Visma-Lease a Bike rider caught the lone escapee, Tibor del Grosso (Alpecin-Deceuninck), with metres to go on an uphill drag, and held off star sprinter Kaden Groves (also Alpecin-Deceuninck)

