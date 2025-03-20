'You couldn't wish for a better season' - Matthew Brennan earns first pro win with Visma-Lease a Bike

British teenager outsprints experienced WorldTour talent at GP de Denain

Matthew Brennan in Visma-Lease a Bike kit
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Davidson's avatar
By
published

After finishing second on his WorldTour debut, and picking up two wins with Visma-Lease a Bike’s development squad, Matthew Brennan has now scored his first pro victory, continuing a stellar season start.

The 19-year-old Brit won the GP de Denain on Thursday, sprinting from a breakaway group of eight riders. The victory came on Brennan’s 11th race day this year since he graduated to his team’s WorldTour squad.

Tom Davidson
Tom Davidson
Senior News and Features Writer

Tom joined Cycling Weekly as a news and features writer in the summer of 2022, having previously contributed as a freelancer. He is fluent in French and Spanish, and holds a master's degree in International Journalism. Since 2020, he has been the host of The TT Podcast, offering race analysis and rider interviews.

An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill, and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides. His best result is 28th in a hill-climb competition, albeit out of 40 entrants.

