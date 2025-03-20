'You couldn't wish for a better season' - Matthew Brennan earns first pro win with Visma-Lease a Bike
British teenager outsprints experienced WorldTour talent at GP de Denain
After finishing second on his WorldTour debut, and picking up two wins with Visma-Lease a Bike’s development squad, Matthew Brennan has now scored his first pro victory, continuing a stellar season start.
The 19-year-old Brit won the GP de Denain on Thursday, sprinting from a breakaway group of eight riders. The victory came on Brennan’s 11th race day this year since he graduated to his team’s WorldTour squad.
The step-up, in his words, has been “perfect” so far.
“You couldn’t wish for a better season, to be honest. I’m really happy,” Brennan said in Denain.
Previously won by the likes of Mathieu van der Poel and Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck), the cobbled GP de Denain is a longstanding one-day classic, held in the same part of northern France as Paris-Roubaix. This year’s edition stretched out 197.4km, with 13 cobbled sectors totalling almost 24km.
“It’s really nice to win here. It’s something we really aimed for as a team, and I’m really thankful for the work they did today,” Brennan said. “It was tough for positioning today, but once you were there, it was alright. You go into a rhythm, you come out the otherside, and you look back, and it’s just one line.”
All 13 of the cobbled sectors came in the second half of the event, with Brennan’s breakaway group forming with around 50km to go. “It was a big group, and I knew quite a lot of the boys wanted to attack. It was quite hard to manage it,” he said.
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
“Coming into the finish, I kind of knew I had a faster sprint than probably most of the guys there, and that gave me a bit of confidence coming into the final.”
Former gravel world champion Gianni Vermeersch (Alpecin-Deceuninck) came second, while Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale’s Dries De Bondt finished third. Brennan was the fifth youngest rider on the 154-strong start list.
The teenager joined Visma-Lease a Bike’s development arm last season having come through the UK-based Fensham Howes-MAS Design junior team.
Brennan made his WorldTour debut this January, finishing second in the bunch sprint on the opening stage of the Santos Tour Down Under.
“We still have no idea what kind of rider I exactly am, which is an exciting thing,” he told Cycling Weekly at the time. “We’ve got quite a nice span of weapons, shall we say. The one that’s shining out a bit more at the moment is sprinting, and we’re following through with that, but if something changes, then we can work with that. The coaches are excited to see what I turn out to be.”
A fast finisher on the road, Brennan has also won track accolades, earning two world titles at the UCI Junior Track World Championships in 2023.
Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Tom joined Cycling Weekly as a news and features writer in the summer of 2022, having previously contributed as a freelancer. He is fluent in French and Spanish, and holds a master's degree in International Journalism. Since 2020, he has been the host of The TT Podcast, offering race analysis and rider interviews.
An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill, and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides. His best result is 28th in a hill-climb competition, albeit out of 40 entrants.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
The Ares 2 brings refined Body Geometry and an even bigger price tag to the Specialized shoe lineup
Specialized has released a set of new shoes as the Ares 2 improves the brand’s premier road shoe four years after the Ares came to market
By Logan Jones-Wilkins Published
-
'Sometimes you have to do crazy things': niche cycling craze hits the WorldTour
Wout van Aert and a host of others riding high on the world tiling leaderboards
By James Shrubsall Published
-
Jonas Vingegaard out of Volta a Catalunya after Paris-Nice crash
Visma-Lease a Bike say two-time Tour de France winner needs more time to recover from wrist injury sustained in France last week
By Tom Thewlis Published
-
Matteo Jorgenson aiming to 'set the bar higher' and target a Grand Tour after securing second Paris-Nice title
American explained that targeting a win in one of the sport's biggest three-week races was now the logical next step in his career
By Tom Thewlis Published
-
Matteo Jorgenson rules out Tour de France leadership after Jonas Vingegaard's withdrawal from Paris-Nice
The American is on the cusp of a second consecutive victory at the Race to the Sun
By Tom Thewlis Published
-
Why is Jonas Vingegaard wearing a special helmet at Paris-Nice?
The two-time Tour de France winner’s new helmet is part of a sponsorship deal that will see him wear the lid throughout the year
By Tom Thewlis Published
-
'We made no mistakes' - Visma-Lease a Bike surge to team time trial victory at Paris-Nice, with Matteo Jorgenson moving into race lead
The Dutch team took control of the general classification putting Jorgenson into the yellow jersey
By Tom Thewlis Published
-
British teenager Imogen Wolff claims first pro win for Visma-Lease a Bike
18-year-old says she didn't expect a victory to come 'so soon'
By Tom Davidson Published
-