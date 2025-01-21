British teenager finishes second on WorldTour debut at Tour Down Under

Half a bike length was all that separated Matthew Brennan (Visma Lease a Bike) from a fairytale start to his pro career, as he sprinted to a close second on stage one of the Santos Tour Down Under in Australia.

The 19-year-old neo-pro finished runner-up to Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe’s Sam Welsford on the opening day of the WorldTour calendar. The Brit accelerated from fourth to second place in the final metres of the finishing straight in Gumeracha, and almost pipped the victory with a bike throw, held off by Welsford who had posted up to celebrate.

Following the stage, the Brit said the result is “one I’ll remember for a long time”.

“I’m really happy with it,” he said. “I have to thank the team—they worked hard for me all day. In the final kilometres, we wanted to take our chance and see how close we could get. I spotted a gap on the left side of the road and decided to go for it. I think I had a strong sprint, but in the end, I came up just short. At this level, there’s no shame in that.”

Brennan was one of three Brits who finished in the top five on the stage. Matthew Walls (Groupama-FDJ) placed third, while Ben Swift (Ineos Grenadiers), riding in his 17th full season as a pro, was fifth.

The Visma-Lease a Bike teenager will begin stage two on Wednesday in the white jersey as the best-placed young rider.

“Before the race, I would have gladly signed up for a podium finish in my very first WorldTour event,” Brennan said. “Of course, it stings a little to miss out on the win by such a small margin, but it’s amazing to be starting tomorrow in the white jersey.

“This was a hectic season opener, but one I’ll remember for a long time. This second place gives me a lot of confidence. I think we’ve started this Tour Down Under on the right foot as a team.”

Having come through the UK-based Fensham Howes-MAS Design junior team, Brennan joined Visma-Lease a Bike’s development arm last season, scoring a notable win on the final day of the Giro d’Italia Next Gen.

He made his professional debut last Saturday at the Villawood Men’s Classic – a pre-Tour Down Under criterium event – and finished third, again behind the winner Welsford.

The six-stage Tour Down Under continues on Wednesday with a hilly second stage in Tanunda. The race will begin at 11:14 local time (00:44 GMT).