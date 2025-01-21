British teenager finishes second on WorldTour debut at Tour Down Under

Matthew Brennan says runner-up spot 'stings a little bit' but boosts confidence

Sam Welsford winning stage one of the 2025 Santos Tour Down Under
Yellow-clad Matthew Brennan (Visma-Lease a Bike) almost pipped Sam Welsford (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) over the line
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Davidson
By
published
in News

Half a bike length was all that separated Matthew Brennan (Visma Lease a Bike) from a fairytale start to his pro career, as he sprinted to a close second on stage one of the Santos Tour Down Under in Australia.

The 19-year-old neo-pro finished runner-up to Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe’s Sam Welsford on the opening day of the WorldTour calendar. The Brit accelerated from fourth to second place in the final metres of the finishing straight in Gumeracha, and almost pipped the victory with a bike throw, held off by Welsford who had posted up to celebrate.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1