Tour Down Under
The women's Tour Down Under was introduced in 2012, and thus celebrates its ninth edition in 2020. It's ranked as a UCI 2.Pro.
Stage one, Thurs Janauary 21st, Seppeltsfield to Tanuda, 106.8km
Stage three, Sat January 23rd, McLaren Vale to Willunga Hill, 48.8km
Women's Tour Down Under: recent winners
2021: N/A
2020: Ruth Winder (Trek-Segafredo)
2019: Amanda Spratt (Mitchelton–Scott)
2018: Amanda Spratt (Mitchelton–Scott)
2017: Amanda Spratt (Orica–Scott)
2016: Katrin Garfoot (Orica–AIS)
2015: Valentina Scandolara (Orica–AIS)
2014: Loes Gunnewijk (Orica–AIS)
2013: Kimberley Wells (Specialized–Securitor)
2012: Judith Arndt (GreenEDGE–AIS)
The WorldTour race has been replaced for an Australian riders only race in the Santos Festival of Cycling. The festival takes in similar stages to the main WorldTour event.
The Tour Down Under stages are generally flat or rolling, with sprinters picking up the majority of the stage wins, but the overall winner of the men's event is generally decided with the annual summit finish on Willunga Hill.
The Santos Festival of Cycling has four stages on varied terrain with flat sprint stages, a climb up Willunga Hill and a criterium race.
Stage two, Fri January 22nd, Birdwood to Lobethal, 116km
With Australian riders having enjoyed months of training in the sun while riders from the northern hemisphere have been stuck on their turbo trainers, it's no surprise that the Tour Down Under has traditionally been dominated by Antipodeans.
Key info: Start list | Live on TV
Santos Festival of Cycling 2021 stages
Stage four, Sun January 24th, Victoria Park Criterium, 60mins +One Lap
Stage two, Fri January 22nd, Birdwood to Lobethal, 97.3km
Stage four, Sun January 24th, Victoria Park Criterium, 60mins +One Lap
2020: Richie Porte (Trek-Segafredo)
2019: Daryl Impey (Mitchelton-Scott)
2018: Daryl Impey (Mitchelton-Scott)
2017: Richie Porte (BMC Racing)
2016: Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge)
2015: Rohan Dennis (BMC Racing)
2014: Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge)
2013: Tom-Jelte Slagter (Blanco Pro Cycling)
2012: Simon Gerrans (GreenEdge)
2011: Cameron Meyer (Garmin-Cervelo)
2010: André Greipel (HTC-Columbia)
2009: Allan Davis (Quick Step)
2008: André Greipel (Team High Road)
2007: Martin Elmiger (Ag2r Prévoyance)
Thanks to the men's race being at the very start of the international cycling calendar, the Tour Down Under always enjoys considerable attention from cycling fans across the world, eager to see a bit of bike racing after a few fallow months.
The women's race also makes heavy use of the Adelaide Hills, though the final stage and the Willunga Hill finish is swapped out in favour of a criterium.
Australian riders have won the men's Tour Down Under 12 times, and the women's four times. Simon Gerrans holds the record for the most overall wins with four of the men's race, and Amanda Spratt has three wins of the women's in its short existence.
Tour Down Under: recent winners
The Tour Down Under does not returns for its 23rd edition and its 14th year as the curtain-raiser of the UCI WorldTour as it was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Maybe as a result of those few months without cycling, but the racing always seems entertaining too, and although some parts of the peloton use it as a chance to cruise around and enjoy some good weather, at the front the racing is fierce as riders try to pick up crucial WorldTour points early in the year.
Stage three, Sat January 23rd, McLaren Vale to Willunga Hill, 88.2km
Women's Santos Festival of Cycling 2021 stages
Where: Australia
When: 21/24 January 2021
Rank: UCI WorldTour (men's) and UCI 2.Pro (women's)
Tour Down Under 2021 race info
Stage one, Thurs Janauary 21st, Seppeltsfield to Tanuda, 80.7km
