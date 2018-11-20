Confirmed list of teams and riders taking part in the 2019 Tour Down Under (January 15-20)
The Tour Down Under kicks off the 2019 WorldTour calendar on January 15-20, with six stages around Adelaide, South Australia.
WorldTour teams will be there as they look to prepare for the bigger races in the season, with several riders making their season debuts in new team.
The start list is still in its infant stages, but there’s serval names lurking on there.
These include that of former world champion, Peter Sagan, and sprint rival Elia Viviani. Former GC winner, Richie Porte, is also down to start as is 2018’s winner Daryl Impey.
The women’s race runs from January 10-13 and names are also yet to be confirmed.
Tour Down Under 2019 start list
Bora-Hansgrohe
SAGAN Peter
Lotto Soudal
DE GENDT Thomas
Astana Pro Team
ZAKHAROV Artyom
DE VREESE Laurens
BALLERINI Davide
GREGAARD WILSLY Jonas
Trek-Segafredo
PORTE Richie
DE KORT Koen
PANTANO Jarlinson
Deceuninck-Quick Step
VIVIANI Elia
Team Sky
POELS Wout
Mitchelton-Scott
HAYMAN Mathew
IMPEY Daryl
Team Katusha – Alpecin
HALLER Marco
Team Sunweb
UAE-Team Emirates
PHILIPSEN Jasper