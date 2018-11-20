Confirmed list of teams and riders taking part in the 2019 Tour Down Under (January 15-20)

The Tour Down Under kicks off the 2019 WorldTour calendar on January 15-20, with six stages around Adelaide, South Australia.

WorldTour teams will be there as they look to prepare for the bigger races in the season, with several riders making their season debuts in new team.

The start list is still in its infant stages, but there’s serval names lurking on there.

These include that of former world champion, Peter Sagan, and sprint rival Elia Viviani. Former GC winner, Richie Porte, is also down to start as is 2018’s winner Daryl Impey.

The women’s race runs from January 10-13 and names are also yet to be confirmed.

Tour Down Under 2019 start list

Bora-Hansgrohe

SAGAN Peter

Lotto Soudal

DE GENDT Thomas

Astana Pro Team

ZAKHAROV Artyom

DE VREESE Laurens

BALLERINI Davide

GREGAARD WILSLY Jonas

Trek-Segafredo

PORTE Richie

DE KORT Koen

PANTANO Jarlinson

Deceuninck-Quick Step

VIVIANI Elia

Team Sky

POELS Wout

Mitchelton-Scott

HAYMAN Mathew

IMPEY Daryl

Team Katusha – Alpecin

HALLER Marco

Team Sunweb

UAE-Team Emirates

PHILIPSEN Jasper

AG2R La Mondiale

Bahrain Merida Pro Cycling Team

Team EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale

Team Dimension Data

Movistar Team

Groupama – FDJ

CCC Team

Team Jumbo