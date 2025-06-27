'New mission, same goal' - Tadej Pogačar's Tour de France squad announced

Adam Yates and João Almeida to support Pogačar for UAE Team Emirates-XRG at French Grand Tour

Tadej Pogačar celebrates winning stage 6 of the Critérium du Dauphiné
(Image credit: Getty Images)
published

Tadej Pogačar will be supported by João Almeida and Adam Yates at the Tour de France, as the Slovenian aims for a fourth yellow jersey.

UAE Team Emirates-XRG announced their eight riders for the 2025 Tour on Friday, with Pogačar, Almeida and Yates joined by Pavel Sivakov, Tim Wellens, Nils Politt, Jhonatan Narváez and Marc Soler.

