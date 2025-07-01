'We start with a lot of confidence': Remco Evenepoel and Tim Merlier to lead Soudal Quick-Step at Tour de France

Two pronged attack for Belgian squad in second Grand Tour of the season

Remco Evenepoel
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Thewlis's avatar
By
published

Remco Evenepoel and sprinter Tim Merlier will share Soudal Quick-Step leadership at the Tour de France, the Belgian team announced on Tuesday morning.

After finishing third overall and winning the white jersey as best young rider last year, Evenepoel returns to the race targeting a spot on the podium once more, with the stage five time trial in Caen an early opportunity for a potential stage win and the yellow jersey.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1