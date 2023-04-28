21 things you didn’t know about Remco Evenepoel
Did you know he used to be a footballer?
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
|Date of birth
|25/01/2000
|Born
|Aalst, Belgium
|Nationality
|Belgian
|Nickname
|Aerobullet
|Height
|1.71m/5ft 7.5in
|Weight
|61kg
|Resides
|Valencia/Schepdaal
|Partner
|Oumaïma Rayane
|Turned pro
|2019
|Team
|Soudal Quick-Step
|Bike
|Specialized S-Works Tarmac SL7
|UCI race wins
|41
|Stage race wins
|11
|Grand Tour wins
|1
|Coach
|Koen Pelgrim
|@EvenepoelRemco
|@remco.ev
Remco Evenepoel is just 23 but has already won two Monuments, a Grand Tour and the World Championships, so you can understand why there's so much hype around the Belgian.
The northern European country has been waiting for a Grand Tour winner for so long that there was pandemonium after his Vuelta a España triumph last year, especially as it was followed by victory at the worlds weeks later.
1. Remco Evenepoel's father, Patrick, was briefly a professional cyclist in the early 1990s, winning the Grand Prix de Wallonie in 1993. He went on to be a plasterer, while his mother is a hair stylist
2. He was once captain of RSC Anderlecht and the Belgian national football team at age-group levels, before dropping out of football and turning professional in cycling. He played at left back and in central midfield
3. He ran a half marathon in 1-16.15 aged 16, finishing 13th at the Brussels Half Marathon in 2016
4. Evenepoel only started cycling full-time aged 17, joining the Forte Young junior team and then Acrog-Pauwels-Sauzen-Balen BC club before switching to Quick-Step as he crossed into senior racing
5. In 2018, his last junior year, he racked up mind-boggling 23 victories in 27 race days. The Belgian was the first ever rider to win the World Championship road race and time trial in the same year at junior level
6. He was so young when he joined what was then Deceuninck-Quick Step that he was the first WorldTour rider to be born in the 21st Century
7. Remco fractured his pelvis and suffered a contusion to his right lung after crashing over the side of a small bridge and falling into a ravine at Il Lombardia in 2020
8. Early in his time with Quick-Step the idea of sending him to race with the Belgian under-23 cycling team was floated, because of his lack of experience riding in a bunch
9. For a man from Flanders, he doesn't like cobbles, and once ducked out of the Flanders sportive because he didn't enjoy it. He told ProCycling magazine in 2019: "“The cobbles don’t suit me. I mean, the other week, I went for a ride near home. There was a Tour of Flanders sportive going on, and the course was marked out, so I started following the arrows, but after the first sector of cobbles, I just turned for home. I couldn’t do any more. And the rain was too heavy as well.”
10. Evenepoel is the face of Pizza Hut in Belgium, having done multiple adverts for the American pizza chain - not that he eats in that often
11. His wife, Oumi Rayane, revealed via her Instagram that Remco plans his menu out on a kitchen whiteboard. It included tacos, sweet potato fries, omelette, and risotto
12. He was the first Belgian winner of a Grand Tour in 44 years when he pulled on the red jersey at the Vuelta a España last summer. He was also the first rider in the 21st century to win Liège-Bastogne-Liège in two consecutive years
13. He doesn't post publicly on Strava anymore, after working out that it was a way that his rivals can work out how good his form is. That doesn't prevent him from occasionally popping up and claiming a few KOMs, however, or posting races
14. Remco, along with Oumi Rayane, is an ambassador for Safety Jogger shoes, one of Soudal Quick-Step's sponsors
15. When he was 19, Evenepoel stated his ambitions as winning the three Grand Tours, the World Championships and and an Olympic title. He has already done two of these, with the 2022 Vuelta and Worlds
16. He normally wears black shorts with his rainbow jersey, but paired it with white shorts in an all-white skinsuit for Liège-Bastogne-Liège in 2023, which he won
17. Remco received a call from the King of the Belgians, Philippe, after his victory at the Vuelta - it appears that the Belgian royalty knows who is the real star
18. He is still a football fan, appearing last year on the pitch at his former club, Anderlecht, and is friends with Belgium and Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois
19. Ineos Grenadiers were reportedly interested in signing him after his incredible 2022, with team boss Dave Brailsford texting Quick-Step boss Patrick Lefevere to tell him if he ever wanted to sell the prolific Belgian, he should get in touch. However, Evenepoel has a contract with Quick-Step until 2026
20. As well as his cycling titles, Evenepoel won the Velo d'Or, the Flemish Sport Jewel, the Flemish Giant, the Flandrien Trophy, Sportsman of the Year, and the Crystal Bike awards in 2022
21. He might just be 23, but a statue of the Belgian already exists, on Mount Fóia in Portugal, marking his victory at the 2020 Tour of the Algarve
Thank you for reading 10 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Adam is Cycling Weekly’s senior news and feature writer – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling on tarmac, he's happy. Before joining Cycling Weekly he spent two years writing for Procycling, where he interviewed riders and wrote about racing, speaking to people as varied as Demi Vollering to Philippe Gilbert. Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to cycling.
-
-
Aiming to 'shape the future of American cycling,' Justin Williams launches a race series of his own
The Circuit Racing International Tour (CRIT) series is the second multi-million dollar investment in American cycling this year
By Anne-Marije Rook • Published
-
Everything you need to know about the Netflix series Tour de France: Unchained
The new eight-part series will be released online on 8 June
By Tom Davidson • Published
-
‘We’re back to winning ways again’ - Ethan Vernon doubles up for Soudal Quick-Step at Tour de Romandie
The Brit surged to victory in a bunch sprint on stage one
By Tom Davidson • Published
-
Tadej Pogačar has successful surgery on fractured wrist, expected to be out for 'approximately six weeks'
UAE Team Emirates rider crashed out of Liège-Bastogne-Liège early on Sunday
By Tom Thewlis • Published
-
Tao Geoghegan Hart ready for Giro d'Italia after sealing Tour of the Alps victory in Italy
British rider says he will savour his second-ever overall win, before turning his attention towards the fast approaching Italian Grand Tour
By Tom Thewlis • Published
-
Geraint Thomas believes Primož Roglič and Remco Evenepoel are beatable at Giro d’Italia
Welshman says that Ineos Grenadiers can go into race full of confidence after excellent Tour of the Alps start
By Tom Thewlis • Published
-
Remco Evenepoel returns to Strava, takes eight Tenerife KOMs: Can he stop Pogačar at Liège?
Julian Alaphilippe part of Soudal Quick-Step team which will take on Tadej Pogačar at Liège-Bastogne-Liège on Sunday
By Adam Becket • Published
-
'All the pressure was on him': Philippe Gilbert impressed by Kasper Asgreen’s form ahead of Paris-Roubaix
Danish rider finished seventh for Soudal Quick-Step after Patrick Lefevere called for riders to ‘save team’s honour’
By Tom Thewlis • Published
-
Primož Roglič secures Volta a Catalunya title as Remco Evenepoel claims final stage
Slovenian wins overall by six seconds on stage seven in Barcelona
By Tom Davidson • Published
-
Remco Evenepoel ready for ‘perfect Giro simulation’ at Volta a Catalunya
World Champion gets set for showdown with Primož Roglič and Geraint Thomas in major Giro d’Italia test-run
By Tom Thewlis • Published