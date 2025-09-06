'I won't risk my life for it but I'm going to go for it' – Remco Evenepoel back to winning ways and two seconds off race lead at Tour of Britain Men

Soudal Quick-Step rider takes just his second road race win of 2025 to boost confidence ahead of World Championships

Remco Evenepoel on The Tumble
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Adam Becket's avatar
By
published

It was windy stop The Tumble in south Wales on Saturday afternoon. Windy enough to prevent any long-range attacks from sticking, and to blow any unsecured Geraint Thomas face masks away, but not enough to disturb the nascent moustache on Remco Evenepoel's top lip, despite the breeze hitting him full in the face as he sprinted to victory.

The moustache might be barely there on the Soudal Quick-Step rider's face, but the confidence is rowing once again for the Belgian, after a season of ups and downs, a familiar story by now. The win on stage five of the Tour of Britain Men was just the Olympic champion's second road race win of 2025, after Brabantse Pijl, although there have been four time trial triumphs, including at the Tour de France.

Evenepoel had a gear-issue on stage four, preventing him from taking advantage of a promising situation, which Romain Grégoire (Groupama-FDJ) won. However, after the penultimate day, Evenepoel is just two seconds off the Frenchman, and it will all come down to Cardiff on Sunday. It would be his first overall victory since the Volta ao Algarve at the beginning of 2024, so the Tour of Britain is not meaningless.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1