Remco Evenepoel shares details of further injuries after 'scary' training ride collision with vehicle

'The comeback starts now' says double Olympic champion after undergoing surgery in Herentals on Tuesday evening

Remco Evenepoel has shared an update on his condition after undergoing surgery in Belgium, to repair injuries sustained in a "scary" training ride collision with a postal vehicle on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old Belgian was struck by the door of a Bpost van early on Tuesday morning, which resulted in an extensive list of injuries. Evenepoel suffered fractures to his rib, right shoulder blade and right hand.

