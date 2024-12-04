Remco Evenepoel shares details of further injuries after 'scary' training ride collision with vehicle

Remco Evenepoel has shared an update on his condition after undergoing surgery in Belgium, to repair injuries sustained in a "scary" training ride collision with a postal vehicle on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old Belgian was struck by the door of a Bpost van early on Tuesday morning, which resulted in an extensive list of injuries. Evenepoel suffered fractures to his rib, right shoulder blade and right hand.

A media update released by his Soudal Quick-Step team also said that he sustained contusions on both lungs and a luxation of the clavicle which meant he needed surgery.

The double Olympic champion shared a photo of himself with his arm in a sling in an update to fans on Instagram on Wednesday.

"The comeback starts now," Evenepoel wrote, posting from his hospital bed. "After a scary accident on training yesterday, I underwent surgery last night and everything went well.

"With a fracture to my rib, shoulder blade, hand, contusions to my lungs and a dislocation of my right clavicle which has caused all surrounding ligaments to be torn, it’s going to be a long journey but I’m fully focused on my recovery and I’m determined to come back stronger, step by step."

He continued: "I'm very grateful for all the help and support I received the last 24 hours. From the emergency services, the neighbours that helped me in the first moment, the medical teams in Anderlecht and Herentals and our team doctor Phil.

"Also a special mention for my wife, my family for standing by me in these difficult moments and to everyone for their supportive messages."

A spokesperson for the Belgian postal service said that the driver of the vehicle that Evenepoel collided with was "extremely affected by the incident".

Evenepoel publicly expressed his support for the postal worker in his update.

"I also want to express my support to the woman who was involved in the accident," he said.

Soudal Quick-Step made clear on Tuesday evening that the team’s star rider will now require a "two-week period of immobilisation" after surgery before any further plans for his recovery can be made.

Evenepoel was already deep into his winter training and it is not yet known if he is likely to be fit enough to travel to a team training camp in Spain later this month.