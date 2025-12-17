USA Cycling unveils 2026 National Championship schedule with 21 events throughout the year

USA Cycling today revealed its lineup of national championship events, which spans a full 12 months across 16 states and one virtual world.

The schedule features 21 championship events across road, mountain, track, cyclocross, gravel, BMX, Gran Fondo, and esports disciplines, encompassing elite, junior, collegiate, para, and masters categories.

“The pinnacle experience of a USA Cycling member is competing in a National Championship event,” said USA Cycling President and CEO Brendan Quirk. “Whether your goal is to win a Stars and Stripes jersey or simply finish in the top half of your age group, nothing is as motivating as Nationals.”

There are several new venues and additions in store for 2026, beginning with the esports championships in January.

TrainingPeaks Virtual will host the Esports National Championships as part of a new four-year partnership with USA Cycling, replacing MyWhoosh as the governing body's official platform. In addition to serving as the championship venue, TrainingPeaks Virtual will enable athletes preparing for national events to train on and pre-ride select championship courses without leaving home.

Collegiate Gravel Nationals will make its debut in 2026 in partnership with Valley of Tears, taking place in Turkey, Texas. Paracycling Road Nationals will be contested as a standalone event in Bentonville, Ark. Elite Track Nationals will be held at the Velo Sports Center in Carson, Calif., while Junior Track Nationals will take place at the Valley Preferred Cycling Center in Breinigsville, Pa.

Pro Road Nationals returns to Charleston, W.Va., in June, for the elite, under-23, and junior 17–18 fields. Charleston first hosted the championships in 2024, and USA Cycling plans to return to the city for several more years. The time trial course is pan-flat, while the road race offers a punchy challenge, featuring 1,126 feet of elevation gain per 13-mile lap. In 2025, Kristen Faulkner and Quinn Simmons each claimed their second elite national titles, setting the stage for a potential hat trick in 2026.

Trek Bicycle will host Collegiate Road Nationals for a second consecutive year, while junior and masters racers will compete for Stars and Stripes jerseys at the Tour of America’s Dairyland, with both events taking place in Wisconsin.

Gravel Nationals returns to La Crescent, Minn., in September, where Lauren Stephens powered to a third straight national title in 2025 and Bradyn Lange emerged as a standout new contender.

The 2026 national championship season will conclude with Cyclocross Nationals returning to Fayetteville, Ark., home of the 2022 UCI Cyclocross World Championships.

The complete 2026 USA Cycling National Championship schedule is as follows: