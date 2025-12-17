USA Cycling unveils 2026 National Championship schedule with 21 events throughout the year

From cycling eSports in January to cyclocross in December, here are the dates and locations for the 2026 season

USA Cycling today revealed its lineup of national championship events, which spans a full 12 months across 16 states and one virtual world.

The schedule features 21 championship events across road, mountain, track, cyclocross, gravel, BMX, Gran Fondo, and esports disciplines, encompassing elite, junior, collegiate, para, and masters categories.

“The pinnacle experience of a USA Cycling member is competing in a National Championship event,” said USA Cycling President and CEO Brendan Quirk. “Whether your goal is to win a Stars and Stripes jersey or simply finish in the top half of your age group, nothing is as motivating as Nationals.”

Pro Road Nationals returns to Charleston, W.Va., in June, for the elite, under-23, and junior 17–18 fields. Charleston first hosted the championships in 2024, and USA Cycling plans to return to the city for several more years. The time trial course is pan-flat, while the road race offers a punchy challenge, featuring 1,126 feet of elevation gain per 13-mile lap. In 2025, Kristen Faulkner and Quinn Simmons each claimed their second elite national titles, setting the stage for a potential hat trick in 2026.

Date

Championship event

Location

January 31-February 1

eSports Cycling

TrainingPeaks Virtual

March 7

Collegiate Gravel

Turkey, Texas

March 20-22

Collegiate BMX

West Monroe, La.

March 27-28

BMX Freestyle

South Jordan, Utah

March 27

Elite BMX

Rock Hill, S.C.

April 11-12

Paracycling Road

Bentonville, Ark.

May 7-10

Collegiate Road

Madison, Wis.

June 6-7

Enduro Mountain Bike

Kellogg, Ida

June 17-21

Pro Road (Elite, U23, 17-18)

Charleston, W.Va.

June 27-July 1

Masters & Junior Road

Greater Milwaukee Area, Wis.

July 13-19

Endurance Mountain Bike

Roanoke, Va.

July 23-27

Junior Track

Breinigsville, Pa.

July 25-26

Gravity Mountain Bike

Big Bear, Calif.

August 5-9

Masters & Paracycling Track

Colorado Springs, Colo.

August 20-23

Elite Track

Carson. Calif.

September 10-13

Collegiate Track

Indianapolis, Ind.

September 12

Gravel

La Crescent, Minn.

September 20

Gran Fondo

Frederick, Md

October 6-11

Collegiate Mountain Bike

Grand Junction, Colo.

November 13-14

Madison Track

Detroit, Mich.

December 9-13

Cyclocross

Fayetteville, Ark.

