British Cycling bolsters National Road Series with extra event for 2026

Robyn Clay winning the Tour of the Reservoir
Robyn Clay won the Tour of the Reservoir in June this year.
The calendar for the National Road Series will grow in size in 2026, with an extra event added for both the female and open categories.

The series is the highest tier of racing in the UK and is overseen by British Cycling. Next year, the women’s series will consist of eight rounds, while the men’s will count seven; the new round, details of which are still to be announced, is scheduled for 12 July.

Lloyds National Road Race Women’s Series

Round 1: 10th Anexo/CAMS Women's CiCLE Classic, Rutland – Sunday 22 March 2026
Round 2: The East Cleveland Classic, Saltburn – Sunday 12 April 2026
Round 3: Rapha Lincoln Grand Prix – Women, Lincoln – Sunday 10 May 2026
Round 4: Tour of the Reservoir, Consett – Sunday 7 June 2026
Round 5: TBA – Sunday 12 July 2026
Round 6: South Molton GP, South Molton – Sunday 19 July 2026
Round 7: Curlew Cup, Stamfordham – Sunday 9 August 2026
Round 8: North Yorkshire Grand Prix, Ampleforth – Sunday 16 August 2026

Lloyds National Road Race Open Series

Round 1: The East Cleveland Classic, Saltburn – Sunday 12 April 2026
Round 2: Rapha Lincoln Grand Prix – Open, Lincoln – Sunday 10 May 2026
Round 3: Tour of the Reservoir, Consett – Sunday 7 June 2026
Round 4: TBA – Sunday 12 July 2026
Round 5: South Molton GP, South Molton – Sunday 19 July 2026
Round 6: Beaumont Trophy, Stamfordham – Sunday 9 August 2026
Round 7: North Yorkshire Grand Prix, Ampleforth – Sunday 16 August 2026

Lloyds National Circuit Open & Women Series

Round 1: Fort Vale Colne Grand Prix 2026, Colne – Tuesday 16 June 2026
Round 2: 2026 LOGCO Otley Cycle Races, Otley – Wednesday 1 July 2026
Round 3: 2026 Ilkley Cycle Races, Ilkley – Friday 3 July 2026
Round 4: CANYON Guildford Town Centre Races, Guildford – Wednesday 8 July 2026
Round 5: Dawlish Grand Prix, Dawlish – Friday 17 July 2026
Round 6: Sheffield Grand Prix, Sheffield – Wednesday 22 July 2026

Tom Davidson
Senior News and Features Writer

Tom joined Cycling Weekly as a news and features writer in the summer of 2022, having previously contributed as a freelancer. He is fluent in French and Spanish, and holds a master's degree in International Journalism. Since 2020, he has been the host of The TT Podcast, offering race analysis and rider interviews.

An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill, and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides. His best result is 28th in a hill-climb competition, albeit out of 40 entrants.

