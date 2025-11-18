British Cycling bolsters National Road Series with extra event for 2026

The calendar for the National Road Series will grow in size in 2026, with an extra event added for both the female and open categories.

The series is the highest tier of racing in the UK and is overseen by British Cycling. Next year, the women’s series will consist of eight rounds, while the men’s will count seven; the new round, details of which are still to be announced, is scheduled for 12 July.

It is possible the new round is a returning event that was previously part of the series. The placeholder falls in the same mid-July slot as the Lancaster GP, which was on hiatus last year, although no announcement has been made regarding its return.

This year, the individual titles were won by DAS-Hutchinson’s Robyn Clay, who has signed a contract to join Women’s WorldTour team Picnic PostNL in 2026, and Adam Howell, whose team Muc-Off-SRCT-Storck announced their closure last week.

As well as the new round, there are a few tweaks to the series in 2026; the formerly named Ryedale GP, which was replaced by the Wentworth Woodhouse GP in 2025, returns to its Ampleforth home as the North Yorkshire GP; while the South Molton GP takes the place of the Witheridge and Dawlish GPs, expected to be held on a similar, but not identical route, and under a new organiser.

British Cycling also announced the dates for the National Circuit Series, criterium races held in the summer. The series will remain at six rounds, but next year will take place over five weeks rather than three. The event order has also been shuffled.

DAS-Hutchinson's Clay also won the women's Circuit Series in 2025. Thomas Armstrong (Wheelbase Cabtech Castelli) won in the open category.

Details of the 2026 British National Road Championships are expected to follow in the new year.

Lloyds National Road Race Women’s Series

Round 1: 10th Anexo/CAMS Women's CiCLE Classic, Rutland – Sunday 22 March 2026

Round 2: The East Cleveland Classic, Saltburn – Sunday 12 April 2026

Round 3: Rapha Lincoln Grand Prix – Women, Lincoln – Sunday 10 May 2026

Round 4: Tour of the Reservoir, Consett – Sunday 7 June 2026

Round 5: TBA – Sunday 12 July 2026

Round 6: South Molton GP, South Molton – Sunday 19 July 2026

Round 7: Curlew Cup, Stamfordham – Sunday 9 August 2026

Round 8: North Yorkshire Grand Prix, Ampleforth – Sunday 16 August 2026

Lloyds National Road Race Open Series

Round 1: The East Cleveland Classic, Saltburn – Sunday 12 April 2026

Round 2: Rapha Lincoln Grand Prix – Open, Lincoln – Sunday 10 May 2026

Round 3: Tour of the Reservoir, Consett – Sunday 7 June 2026

Round 4: TBA – Sunday 12 July 2026

Round 5: South Molton GP, South Molton – Sunday 19 July 2026

Round 6: Beaumont Trophy, Stamfordham – Sunday 9 August 2026

Round 7: North Yorkshire Grand Prix, Ampleforth – Sunday 16 August 2026

Lloyds National Circuit Open & Women Series

Round 1: Fort Vale Colne Grand Prix 2026, Colne – Tuesday 16 June 2026

Round 2: 2026 LOGCO Otley Cycle Races, Otley – Wednesday 1 July 2026

Round 3: 2026 Ilkley Cycle Races, Ilkley – Friday 3 July 2026

Round 4: CANYON Guildford Town Centre Races, Guildford – Wednesday 8 July 2026

Round 5: Dawlish Grand Prix, Dawlish – Friday 17 July 2026

Round 6: Sheffield Grand Prix, Sheffield – Wednesday 22 July 2026