'Sustaining a team at this level has become increasingly difficult' – Britain's top cycling team announces closure

Britain’s top-ranked men’s elite racing team, SRCT, has announced it will close down after five years.

The decision comes after the owners were unsuccessful in finding sponsors for 2026, according to The British Continental. This season, competing as Muc-Off-SRCT-Storck, the squad won both the National Road Series team and individual titles – the top honours in domestic racing – the latter through rider Adam Howell.

In a statement shared on Instagram, the team wrote: “After half a decade of developing talented young riders and competing at the highest level of British cycling, the Scott Redding Cycling Team (SRCT) will close its doors at the end of the 2025 season.”

The team was initially founded to provided opportunities for riders in the British racing scene, which has struggled financially in recent years. Following the collapses of Trinity Racing and Saint Piran last year, there were no men’s UCI Continental teams on the domestic circuit this season for the first time since 2004.

“As the Tour Series ended and television coverage of domestic cycling disappeared, so too did much of the financial support that once fuelled the sport,” the SRCT statement continued.

“Despite those challenges, the team went on to achieve major success including winning the 2025 National Series Team and Overall titles, and helping multiple riders progress to professional careers abroad.”

Muc-Off-SRCT-Storck counted seven riders this year, and is said to have managed on an annual budget of £8,000.

The team’s biggest domestic victories in 2025 came at the East Cleveland Classic and the Tour of the Reservoir, both thanks to Howell, who has since joined a French Continental team. Twenty-year-old Alex Beldon also placed eighth in the British National Championships road race as the highest non-professional finisher.

“This has been an incredible journey,” said co-owner Scott Redding, whose initials form the team name. “We’re proud of everything the team has achieved, from race victories to helping shape the next generation of professional cyclists. Closing the team wasn’t an easy decision, but it’s time to focus on new opportunities and personal ventures.”

Fellow co-owner Adam Ellis cited “today’s uncertain financial arena” as he bid farewell to the team.

“Our vision was always to create a platform for young riders to reach their full potential,” Ellis said, adding that “sustaining a team at this level has become increasingly difficult. We’re proud of what we’ve built and grateful to everyone who’s been part of the journey.”