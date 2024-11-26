Saint Piran announces closure, leaving no British men's Continental teams

There stands to be no British men’s Continental teams in 2025, after the final one, Saint Piran, has announced its closure.

The Cornwall-based team, which has competed at Continental level since 2021, revealed on Tuesday night that it “will not take to the startline in 2025”.

The decision was made following a “tough season”, the team said in a statement. It comes less than two weeks after it was revealed that fellow Continental squad Trinity Racing will not race on the road next season.

The Saint Piran statement read: “With a tough season behind us, and more recently turbulent media coverage hitting sponsorship opportunities for next year, it has been decided that Saint Piran Pro Cycling UCI Continental Team and Saint Piran WRT Elite Development Team will not take to the startline in 2025.”

“This has been an incredibly difficult decision for all at Saint Piran but one that we believe is right. While the Saint Piran door closes, another opens for a team wishing to step into our shoes, it is an incredible opportunity. Saint Piran has proved that you can successfully run an independent UCI Continental Team in the UK and take on some of the biggest challenges and teams in the World.

“Unfortunately for us, the stars did not align in 2024 and it has taken its toll. Bad luck, poor health and an unfair reminder we have made mistakes over the eight years of development have contributed to this decision.”

Cycling Weekly understands Saint Piran is currently under investigation from the UCI after applying frameset approval stickers to imported Chinese bikes that had not been formally approved.

The team’s closure comes as a blow to the British domestic racing scene, which has shrunk in size in recent years. In 2021, the country had five men’s Continental teams in Saint Piran, Trinity Racing, Ribble Weldtite, Canyon dhb SunGod and SwiftCarbon Pro Cycling. Next year, there stands to be none for the first time since 2004.

Founded by Richard Pascoe, Saint Piran counted 21 riders on its men’s roster in 2024, including a number of track world champions. It is currently uncertain how many of the riders have secured contracts for 2025.

“There is a bright future for UK cycling,” the team statement read. “But that exciting future will happen without Saint Piran Pro Cycling.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who played a part in our growth and success over our eight years. It could not have been possible without you.”