Saint Piran announces closure, leaving no British men's Continental teams

'Unfortunately for us, the stars did not align in 2024 and it has taken its toll,' team says in statement

Saint Piran at the Tour of Britain sign-on
(Image credit: Will Palmer/SWpix)
Tom Davidson
By
published
in News

There stands to be no British men’s Continental teams in 2025, after the final one, Saint Piran, has announced its closure.

The Cornwall-based team, which has competed at Continental level since 2021, revealed on Tuesday night that it “will not take to the startline in 2025”.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Tom Davidson
Tom Davidson