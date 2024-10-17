Exclusive: British professional team glued fake UCI compliance stickers to bikes purchased from China

UK's highest profile men's team also alleged to owe former staff tens of thousands of pounds

Saint Piran&#039;s frameset
(Image credit: Future)
Tom Thewlis
By
published
in News

British Continental team Saint Piran broke UCI rules by applying frameset approval stickers to bikes that had not been formally approved.

The team, run by Richard Pascoe, began using unbranded bikes imported from China during the 2022 season after a sponsorship deal with Lapierre collapsed. Some riders used these bikes in multiple races during that season, including the UK's British National Road Series race, Lincoln GP, and several other races.

News and Features Writer

Tom has been writing for Cycling Weekly since 2022 and his news stories, rider interviews and features appear both online and in the magazine. 

Since joining the team, he has reported from some of professional cycling's biggest races and events including the Tour de France and the World Championships in Glasgow. He has also covered major races elsewhere across the world. As well as on the ground reporting, Tom writes race reports from the men's and women's WorldTour and focuses on coverage of UK domestic cycling. 

 

