Future of WorldTour team in doubt as sponsors set to pull out

Arkéa-B&B Hotels will lose both naming sponsors at end of 2025, putting men's and women's team's future into question

Kevin Vauquelin
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Thewlis's avatar
By
published

The future of Frenchmen's WorldTour squad Arkéa-B&B Hotels and its women's ProTeam equivalent is in doubt with both of the team’s naming sponsors set to pull out at the end of the 2025 season.

As first reported by Daniel Benson on his Substack, a memo was sent to riders and staff this morning by the team’s general manager, former French pro Emmanuel Hubert, which confirmed both of the two sponsors would be leaving the team.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Tom Thewlis
Tom Thewlis
News and Features Writer

After previously working in higher education, Tom joined Cycling Weekly in 2022 and hasn't looked back. He's been covering professional cycling ever since; reporting on the ground from some of the sport's biggest races and events, including the Tour de France, Paris-Roubaix and the World Championships. His earliest memory of a bike race is watching the Tour on holiday in the early 2000's in the south of France - he even made it on to the podium in Pau afterwards. His favourite place that cycling has taken him is Montréal in Canada.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.