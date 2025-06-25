Future of WorldTour team in doubt as sponsors set to pull out

The future of Frenchmen's WorldTour squad Arkéa-B&B Hotels and its women's ProTeam equivalent is in doubt with both of the team’s naming sponsors set to pull out at the end of the 2025 season.

As first reported by Daniel Benson on his Substack, a memo was sent to riders and staff this morning by the team’s general manager, former French pro Emmanuel Hubert, which confirmed both of the two sponsors would be leaving the team.

"Our profession pushes us to live in movement, in itinerancy, and this is what prevents me from bringing you together in person today," Hubert wrote. "I would have preferred to speak to you face to face—but it is with this message that I address these words to you. Sponsors Arkéa and B&B Hotels have informed us that they will not be renewing their commitment after the 2025 season. We have nothing but gratitude to express to them. Their loyalty over the years has allowed our adventure to exist, to grow, and to shine."

The team’s long term identity had been in question since the turn of the year, with Hubert previously telling L’Equipe that he expected to know more about the status of the team’s relationship with it’s partners by April.

Arkéa-B&B Hotels' future in the men's WorldTour was already further in doubt due to the team being currently outside of the top 18 teams in the world, with WorldTour licences set for renewal at the end of the year. If the season ended now, Arkéa would no longer be a WorldTour squad.

The men's team has won just eight times this season, with none at WorldTour level, while the women's squad has won twice. They will ride the Tour de France and Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift next month.

The memo from Hubert continued: "Their strategic choices are theirs, and we fully respect them. For several months now, aware of the fragility of our model, I have been actively working to find new partners and open other doors. Nothing is certain yet, but some signs remain encouraging. And I continue to believe in it. It's in my nature, but it's also the result of what we've built together. A solid, human, and sincere foundation.

"We all know it: cycling operates on an uncertain balance. Our contracts are often short-term, our future rarely written in advance. It's a reality we all share. And I deeply understand the doubts some of you may be feeling today."

With the future of the team in doubt, it throws open the door for rival squads to pursue star riders currently on Arkéa-B&B Hotels, including Kévin Vauquelin, who recently finished second at the Tour de Suisse. The Frenchman won the second stage of last year's Tour de France In Bologna and will not be short of admirers, with sources previously informing Cycling Weekly that Ineos Grenadiers have previously held a strong interest in the 24-year-old.

"Several of you have asked me for permission to explore other avenues, to take the lead. I granted it, without reservation or judgment," Hubert added. "It's normal, it's healthy, and I respect each of you in your actions and decisions. But for those who, like me, still want to believe, know that you belong here. You're at home. And as long as a spark of possibility remains, I will continue to fight to ensure our adventure continues.

"I send you all my affection, all my gratitude, and all my confidence. Where some see an end, I see a new beginning. What we have sown bears within it the promise of new fruits. The future belongs to those who refuse to give up—and I am, without hesitation, one of them.

"Any reaction from you can and must only be positive toward our two title partners, driven by kindness. Indeed, we should never insult the future. Have good Championships, have a good Tour, men's and women's. Stay united, conquerors, we can emerge stronger."