Kevin Vauquelin secures first ever Tour de France stage victory for Arkea-B&B Hotels, while Tadej Pogačar claims the yellow jersey

In the approach to the finish line of the Tour de France's second stage in Bologna, crowds banged the barriers, screaming as a single rider emerged: Kevin Vauquelin. The Arkea-B&B Hotels rider raised his hands in the air, encouraging the spectators to scream louder, to bang harder. And rightly so: Vauquelin had secured the first ever Tour de France victory for his team, and the second successive stage win for a French rider.

Vauquelin had spent the day in a breakaway of 10 riders, which formed after just 8 km of racing. This included Quentin Pacher (Groupama-FDJ), Axel Laurance (Alpecin-Deceuninck), Hugo Houle (Israel-Premier-Tech), Nelson Oliveira (Movistar), Jonas Abrahamsen (Uno-X), Harold Tejada (Astana Qazaqstan), Cristian Rodriguez (Arkea-B&B Hotels), Mike Teunissen (Intermarché-Wanty) and Jordan Jegat (TotralEnergies).

Their advantage, which grew to up to 9 minutes throughout the day, continued to hold to the final 30 kilometres, at the foot of the Côte de San Luca.

“There is no easy way up San Luca,” Primoz Roglič (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) had said in an interview before the stage. It was clear that the stage result would be defined by the two ascents of the devilishly steep climb (1.9km at 10.6%) which came at the end of the day’s racing.

Vauquelin, who, along with Abrahamsen and Oliviera, had distanced the other breakaway riders, took his lead on the second ascent of San Luca. As the gradients steepened and the crowds roared, he accelerated, quickly gaining distance on his rivals.

Vauquelin, head down, carried his advantage through to the finish line, determined not to let the win slip through his fingers. “It’s crazy,” he said after the race. “I’m delighted that, thanks to the breakaway, we stayed away. It was a perfect day.”

Vauquelin thanked his teammate Cristian Rodriguez, who was also in the breakaway. “Thanks to Cristian, who animated the breakaway – a huge thank you. When I accelerated, I wanted to stay at tempo. I wanted to see what I could do on the last climb. I decided to go at that time, and if I found myself ahead, then so be it… I knew that Abrahamsen would attack very strongly, and that he could ride very strongly. I wouldn’t let go.

"To take part in the Tour de France is huge, but to win a stage… It’s the first victory for the team, and I’m very, very happy to deliver that win for them.”

Abrahamsen finished in second place, with Quentin Pacher third. Behind them, amongst the main GC contenders, Tadej Pogačar claimed the yellow jersey after attacking the peloton on San Luca. Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike), Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quick-Step) and Richard Carapaz (EF Education-EasyPost) finished with him, with Carapaz winning the sprint between them and finishing 10th.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Today’s hilly stage covered 199.2km, from the northern Italian port town of Cesenatico —also the hometown of Marco Pantani— to Bologna. The first 50 kilometres were flat, with most of the 1,850 metres of climbing towards the end of the stage, culminating in two ascents of the Côte de San Luca. There would be bonus seconds available at the finish, as well as 11 KOM points across 6 climbs.

On paper, it was a day which could see some action from GC favourites like Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates), Primož Roglič (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) or Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quick-Step). But punchy stage hunters and Ardennes classic-type riders like Wout van Aert (Visma-Lease a Bike), Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck), Alberto Bettiol (EF Education – EasyPost), Derek Gee (Israel-Premier Tech), Tom Pidcock (INEOS Grenadiers) or Maxim van Gils (Lotto-Dstny) were also in with a chance.

Romain Bardet (dsm–firmenich PostNL) started the day in the Maillot Jaune after a thrilling win with teammate Frank van den Broek. It didn’t take long for the break to form, which included two Tour de France stage winners in Houle and Teunissen.

Dsm-firmenich PostNL set the pace on the front of the peloton for most of the day, but were happy to let the break go. The gap narrowed as the peloton hit the first climbs, but remained at around 7 minutes for much of the day.

Wout van Aert, teammate Matteo Jorgensen and INEOS Grenadiers climber Laurens de Plus were involved in a crash after 108 kilometres before the intermediate sprint at Dozza. They were travelling at 56 km/h when there was a clash of wheels at the back of the group. De Plus had visible abrasions and required a bike change, but luckily all three riders were quickly back on their bikes, with a thumbs up from Van Aert.

Johannes Kulset (Uno-X Mobility) also crashed in a feed zone with 42 km to go. He too was able to resume riding immediately and appeared unharmed.

Once again, sprinters Mark Cavendish (Astana Qazaqstan) and Fabio Jakobsen (dsm–firmenich PostNL) struggled on the day’s climbs, tailing off the back of the peloton. Thankfully though, Cavendish looked much more comfortable than he had the day before, smiling and chatting with his colleagues in the peloton.

San Luca

With 35 kilometres to go, it was finally time for the much-anticipated first ascent of San Luca. Spectators cheered at the roadside, waving flags and hanging out of the 666 arches of its famous portico. The now 10-man breakaway tested each other, with cracks beginning to show.

But on the flat section before they climbed San Luca again, Oliviera attacked, followed by Abrahamsen and Vauquelin. The trio reached the foot of San Luca together, with 35 seconds on the rest of the breakaway and around 3 minutes on the peloton. As the gradients steepened, Vauquelin accelerated, gaining distance on Abrahamsen and Oliviera.

Vauquelin looked behind him, seeing Abrahamsen, clad in his polka dot skinsuit, begin to fade. At the top of San Luca, Vauquelin had 44 seconds: an advantage big enough to take the stage. Would it be two French stage winners in a row? Yes, it would.

Abrahamsen, who had won 9 of the day’s 11 available KOM points, finished in second place. As well as cementing his lead on the KOM jersey, he gained green and won the day's combativity award.

Meanwhile, in the peloton, nerves were showing. On the first ascent of San Luca, Pogačar had come to the front, seemingly to attack – but, in the end, just to take a bidon. His rivals were right to be cautious. On the second climb, at the same point, the Slovenian launched his attack. It was the first real test for defending Tour de France winner Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike), who was able to follow.

Pogačar and Vingegaard worked together to maintain a lead over their other GC rivals, with riders like Geraint Thomas (INEOS Grenadiers) and Primož Roglič slipping behind. Remco Evenepoel pursued the pair, accompanied by Richard Carapaz, catching them near the finish line. Carapaz beat them to the line, claiming 10th place, while Pogačar moved into the yellow jersey.

After the race, Pogačar said that it was "unnecessary to kill the teammates" by trying to catch the breakaway. "For sure I could have gone for the stage, but it could have backfired. I decided to be calmer, and then I tried to test myself at the end."

RESULTS: TOUR DE FRANCE STAGE 2, CESENATICO > BOLOGNA (199.2KM)

1. Kevin Vauquelin (FRA) Arkea-B&B Hotels 4:43'42"

2. Jonas Abrahamsen (NOR) Uno-X Mobility +36"

3. Quentin Pacher (FRA) Groupama-FDJ +49"

4. Cristian Rodriguez (ESP) Arkea-B&B Hotels

5. Harold Tejada (COL) Astana Qazaqstan all S.T.

6. Nelson Oliveira (POR) Movistar +50"

7. Axel Laurance (FRA) Alpecin-Deceuninck +1'12"

8. Mike Teunissen (NED) Intermarché-Wanty +1'33"

9. Hugo Houle (CAN) Israel-Premier Tech +1'36"

10. Richard Carapaz (ECU) EF Education-EasyPost +2'21"

GENERAL CLASSIFICATION AFTER STAGE 2:

1. Tadej Pogačar (SLO) UAE Team Emirates 9:53'30"

2. Remco Evenepoel (BEL) Soudal Quick-Step

3. Jonas Vingegaard (DEN) Visma-Lease a Bike

4. Richard Carapaz (ECU) EF Education-EasyPost all S.T.

5. Romain Bardet (FRA) DSM-Firmenich-PostNL +6"

6. Maxim Van Gils (BEL) Lotto-DSTNY +21"

7. Egan Bernal (COL) INEOS Grenadiers

8. Pello Bilbao (ESP) Bahrain Victorious

9. Tom Pidcock (GBR) Ineos Grenadiers

10. Giulio Ciccone (ITA) Lidl-Trek all at the same time.