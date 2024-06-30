Kevin Vauquelin secures first ever Tour de France stage victory for Arkea-B&B Hotels, while Tadej Pogačar claims the yellow jersey

Frenchman Kevin Vauquelin wins second stage of the Tour de France after a day in the breakaway

BOLOGNA, ITALY - JUNE 30: Kevin Vauquelin of France and Team Arkea - B&B Hotels celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 111th Tour de France 2024, Stage 2 a 199.2km stage from Cesenatico to Bologna / #UCIWT / on June 30, 2024 in Bologna, Italy. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
By
published

In the approach to the finish line of the Tour de France's second stage in Bologna, crowds banged the barriers, screaming as a single rider emerged: Kevin Vauquelin. The Arkea-B&B Hotels rider raised his hands in the air, encouraging the spectators to scream louder, to bang harder. And rightly so: Vauquelin had secured the first ever Tour de France victory for his team, and the second successive stage win for a French rider.

Vauquelin had spent the day in a breakaway of 10 riders, which formed after just 8 km of racing. This included Quentin Pacher (Groupama-FDJ), Axel Laurance (Alpecin-Deceuninck), Hugo Houle (Israel-Premier-Tech), Nelson Oliveira (Movistar), Jonas Abrahamsen (Uno-X), Harold Tejada (Astana Qazaqstan), Cristian Rodriguez (Arkea-B&B Hotels), Mike Teunissen (Intermarché-Wanty) and Jordan Jegat (TotralEnergies).

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Emma Magnus
Latest