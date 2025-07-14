'I took it with both hands': Simon Yates victorious on Tour de France stage 10, Ben Healy takes yellow

A hard day in the mountains sees both riders celebrating after riding in a day-long break

Simon Yates wins stage 10 tour de france 2025
Simon Yates attacked from the break to win an arduous day in the Tour de France that saw yellow jersey Tadej Pogačar successfully fend off multiple blows from Yates's Visma-Lease a Bike team.

However, the Slovenian ultimately gave up yellow, with Ben Healy (EF Education-EasyPost), who had been so active in the break, moving into the GC lead after spending so much time at or around the front of the breakaway.

