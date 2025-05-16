'You only have one bullet to waste' - Juan Ayuso springs to win on Giro d'Italia stage 7 as Primož Roglič moves into pink

UAE Team Emirates-XRG take one-two on Tagliacozzo climb on summit finish

Juan Ayuso wins stage seven of the Giro d&#039;Italia
Juan Ayuso sprinted to victory from a select group on the summit finish at the end of Giro d'Italia stage seven, as Primož Roglič moved into the race lead.

UAE Team Emirates-XRG's Ayuso timed his attack on the Tagliacozzo climb to perfection to take time on his general classification rivals and bonus seconds as well. Meanwhile, Roglič of Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe lost seconds, but will now wear the pink jersey.

Adam Becket
News editor

Adam is Cycling Weekly’s news editor – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling, he's happy. Before joining CW in 2021 he spent two years writing for Procycling. He's usually out and about on the roads of Bristol and its surrounds.

Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to riding bikes.

