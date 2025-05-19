UAE Emirates-XRG on top as Primož Roglič falters - the winners and losers of the Giro d’Italia first week

Roglič and Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe left with work to do as UAE dominate the top ten in the general classification

Primoz Roglic
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Thewlis's avatar
By
published

When the Giro d’Italia route was announced earlier this year, the consensus amongst the peloton was clear: the gravel stage at the end of the opening week could be decisive. The white roads of Tuscany, synonymous with Strade Bianche, could either make or break a GC rider’s bid for victory; crashes, mechanicals and other mishaps were all seen as a certainty beforehand.

The central danger that the stage posed was its unpredictability; Pello Bilbao told Cycling Weekly that anything could happen. That prediction came to fruition with a reshuffling of the general classification in Siena, with 21-year-old Mexican Isaac del Toro (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) now top of the pile by more than a minute.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1