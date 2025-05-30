'Savage' Colle delle Finestre will decide who wins the Giro d'Italia - Isaac del Toro or Richard Carapaz

Race finely poised ahead of showdown on final climb in the Italian Alps

Richard Carapaz
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Thewlis's avatar
By
published

After a minor GC skirmish came to little on stage 19, the final mountain stage of this year’s Giro d’Italia, featuring the "savage" Colle delle Finestre climb, looks set to decide who takes home the pink jersey on Sunday in Rome.

The race is finely poised going into the final weekend, with 21-year-old Isaac del Toro (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) top of the pile in the general classification. Richard Carapaz (EF Education-EasyPost) is second, 43 seconds down on the Mexican, while Britain's Simon Yates (Visma-Lease a Bike) is in third, 1:21 down on the UAE Emirates rider.

News and Features Writer

Tom has been writing for Cycling Weekly since 2022 and his news stories, rider interviews and features appear both online and in the magazine.

Since joining the team, he has reported from some of professional cycling's biggest races and events including the Tour de France and the World Championships in Glasgow. He has also covered major races elsewhere across the world. As well as on the ground reporting, Tom writes race reports from the men's and women's WorldTour and focuses on coverage of UK domestic cycling.

