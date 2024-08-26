Joe Blackmore first ever British winner of Tour de l'Avenir, with narrow victory

21-year-old wins world's most prestigious under-23 race

Joe Blackmore celebrates winning Liège-Bastogne-Liège U23
(Image credit: Israel – Premier Tech / Alexis Dancerelle)
Adam Becket
By
published
in News

For the first time in its 60 year history, the men's Tour de l'Avenir was won by a British rider at the weekend, with Joe Blackmore donning the winner's yellow jersey.

The 21-year-old, who rides professionally for Israel-Premier Tech, took yellow on a tough stage three to La Rosière, lost it on stage four, before claiming it back on the fifth day. He clung onto the race lead on the final stage by just 12 seconds, as Spain's Pablo Torres launched a solo attack which took 3:43 back on the young Brit. He also won the green jersey in the six-stage race.

Adam Becket
News editor

Adam is Cycling Weekly’s news editor – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling on tarmac, he's happy. Before joining Cycling Weekly he spent two years writing for Procycling, where he interviewed riders and wrote about racing. He's usually out and about on the roads of Bristol and its surrounds. Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to cycling.

