Joe Blackmore first ever British winner of Tour de l'Avenir, with narrow victory

For the first time in its 60 year history, the men's Tour de l'Avenir was won by a British rider at the weekend, with Joe Blackmore donning the winner's yellow jersey.

The 21-year-old, who rides professionally for Israel-Premier Tech, took yellow on a tough stage three to La Rosière, lost it on stage four, before claiming it back on the fifth day. He clung onto the race lead on the final stage by just 12 seconds, as Spain's Pablo Torres launched a solo attack which took 3:43 back on the young Brit. He also won the green jersey in the six-stage race.

"It was super close, but I’m so happy," Blackmore said in an IPT press release. "At the moment I’m really happy – it was a great team effort."

The Tour de l'Avenir is the most prestigious under-23 race in the world, with previous winners including Tadej Pogačar, Egan Bernal and Greg Lemond, all Tour de France winners. However, despite running since 1961, and Britain's 21st century success in Grand Tours, it has never been won by a Brit.

"I just had to give everything in the final,” Blackmore added. "I tried to follow Pablo at the start but quickly realized it’s a long climb. Torres was riding really quickly and I knew it went high – 2,100 meters [above sea level]. I gave 100% in the final two kilometers but I didn’t want to go too hard, too soon.

"It was about suffering all the way up. I was completely empty by the finish. I gave it everything."

It caps a stunning season for Blackmore, which has seen him win the Tour du Rwanda, the Tour de Tawain, and the under-23 version of Liège-Bastogne-Liège. Such were his early season performances that he was promoted from IPT's development to senior team early this year.

There were also solid performances from other members of the GB squad, with Matthew Brennan and Louis Sutton achieving podium finishes on stages.

Following on from his exploits in France, Blackmore is set to challenge at the Tour of Britain at the beginning of September, with the 21-year-old now a favourite to take the overall title.

In the women's Tour de l'Avenir, which ran concurrently, Josie Nelson was GB's highest overall finisher, coming seventh. The 22-year-old, who rides for dsm-firmenich PostNL was third on stage two, and fifth on the final day. The race was won overall by Marion Bunel of France, 2:11 over second-placed Isabella Holmgren of Canada.