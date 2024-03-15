Introducing the British rider with a 100% GC record in 2024

This interview was conducted the week after Joseph Blackmore had won the Tour du Rwanda, his first race as a professional. Since then, he has gone on to win the Tour de Taiwan overall, his second race as a professional, keeping up a 100% GC record so far.

On the cobbled climb in downtown Kigali, Rwanda, known as the Mur de Kigali, a British Israel-Premier Tech rider in the race leader’s jersey surges forward, with overall victory in his grasp.

As hundreds cram the roadside to witness the action, it is not Chris Froome who is in the race lead, racing to the win, but a man almost 18 years his junior, almost half his age, Joseph Blackmore.

The 21-year-old from south London is in his first race as a professional, only his second elite event ever, and on his way to become the champion of the Tour du Rwanda. Not a bad start to life on the Israel Premier Tech Academy, the squad’s development team.

“It was incredible to win, I did the race last year with the national team, so to come back and have a higher level, it was incredible,” he told Cycling Weekly, the week after returning from Africa. “I'm super happy.”

That final stage, though, was special, an incredible ride from someone just setting out in the sport. Perhaps because he is unburdened by pressure, expectation, and the past, he rode away from the field, eventually beating Pierre Latour (TotalEnergies), a Grand Tour stage winner, by 30 seconds.

“It started off on the World Championships circuit, which is super hard,” Blackmore said. “We went over Mount Kigali and I got distanced a bit, over the top, because it's a super steep climb. It was full gas on the downhill, and I caught them, and then the cobbled climb in Kigali suits me well. I attacked over the top, saw if anyone could follow me, and I ended up going solo. I kinda forgot that I was in the yellow jersey and to be defensive, but it ended up playing out well.”

Being on the Academy means that Blackmore can spend time on the ProTeam at some races, and then develop with the Academy at others. In Rwanda, he was on the team with fellow development rider Moritz Kretschy, and ProTeam riders Guy Sagiv, Itamar Einhorn, and, crucially, Froome.

“Riding with three guys with way more experience than me, and the staff, meant I learned so much,” he said. “Learning from Chris is a nice opportunity to have, it's quite cool. Chris is such a nice guy that you feel comfortable around him. He was definitely a hero of mine growing up, so it was good to have such a cool race with him.

“This environment seems like the right one. You get the development, and also the chance to ride with the pro guys. There are opportunities there, so I hope it all goes well for the rest of the year.”

Having the ProTeam there was also crucial: “I learned about racing at the front, and being in a team that's controlling the race. In other races I've done, I was only ever following guys. To have a team which is into tactics and planning races was useful, just about staying in the right position.”

A year on

This was not Blackmore’s first time in Rwanda; he raced in the east African country last February for the GB national squad. It has given him the perfect opportunity to confirm his condition between 2023 and 2024.

“I skipped a winter of cyclo-cross, and focused on a winter of endurance training for the road,” he said when asked what had changed. “I guess the long winter has paid off quite well really.

“I was always down as a leader for the team, alongside Chris. I didn't go in thinking I was going to win, I thought I could win a stage or two and ride more aggressively than I've ever raced before. I expected to be nearer the front, but not winning.”

The 21-year-old might not win every race he enters as a professional, but a 100% record is not a bad way to set off a new year with a new team. It will not be the end of his aggression, either.

“We played this race well, and if I can win, why not?” he said. “I'm not going to sit around and wait, it was perfect.”

As for the future, Blackmore is still working out what kind of rider he is, which is what this year on the development team will be helpful for too. His background is in mountain biking, something he will continue, as well.

“I'm probably a GC guy, but not a pure climber either,” he said. “Longer climbs are where I struggle more. I'm going to do some Ardennes races this year, and one-day stuff, and I think that's where I'll find out more about myself. More Ardennes Classics is definitely what I and the team think would work well for me.

“I'll be mixing disciplines, which is nice. I think mountain biking gives me explosivity on the road, and the road helps with the base fitness. I think they complement each other, and also mentally, I enjoy MTB, I grew up racing that side and then came more into road. I wouldn't say I'll never go full road, but while I'm young, I want to make the most of everything.”

