‘The plan is to try to hunt for stages at the Tour’ says Oscar Onley after finishing third overall at the Tour de Suisse

‘It’s been a big week for me, I stepped up physically,’ says Picnic PostNL rider after a stage win and third place on GC

L-R: Kévin Vauquelin, João Almeida and Oscar Onley
Oscar Onley (right) on the final Tour de Suisse podium with yellow jersey João Almeida and Kévin Vauquelin
(Image credit: Getty Images)
By
published

While there’s never been any doubt that Oscar Onley is a huge talent, his performances during the eight-day Tour de Suisse have underlined the ability of the 22-year-old Scot. One of the GC leaders who was caught out when a large break gained three minutes on day one, Onley clawed his way steadily back into contention, taking podium finishes on no fewer than five of the last six stages, which included the biggest success of his career on day five, when he outsprinted João Almeida at the Santa Maria summit finish.

The Picnic PostNL rider’s confidence was so high going into Sunday’s final time trial on the fierce ramps of the Stockhütte climb above Lake Lucerne that he felt overall victory was within his reach. Ultimately, though, as UAE Team Emirates-XRG leader Almeida delivered another demonstration of why he started the race as favourite by winning the TT and the title, Onley was delighted to finish third on the day and overall.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Peter Cossins

Peter Cossins has been writing about professional cycling since 1993, with his reporting appearing in numerous publications and websites including Cycling WeeklyCycle Sport and Procycling - which he edited from 2006 to 2009. Peter is the author of several books on cycling - The Monuments, his history of cycling's five greatest one-day Classic races, was published in 2014, followed in 2015 by Alpe d’Huez, an appraisal of cycling’s greatest climb. Yellow Jersey - his celebration of the iconic Tour de France winner's jersey won the 2020 Telegraph Sports Book Awards Cycling Book of the Year Award.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.