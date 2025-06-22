‘The plan is to try to hunt for stages at the Tour’ says Oscar Onley after finishing third overall at the Tour de Suisse

While there’s never been any doubt that Oscar Onley is a huge talent, his performances during the eight-day Tour de Suisse have underlined the ability of the 22-year-old Scot. One of the GC leaders who was caught out when a large break gained three minutes on day one, Onley clawed his way steadily back into contention, taking podium finishes on no fewer than five of the last six stages, which included the biggest success of his career on day five, when he outsprinted João Almeida at the Santa Maria summit finish.

The Picnic PostNL rider’s confidence was so high going into Sunday’s final time trial on the fierce ramps of the Stockhütte climb above Lake Lucerne that he felt overall victory was within his reach. Ultimately, though, as UAE Team Emirates-XRG leader Almeida delivered another demonstration of why he started the race as favourite by winning the TT and the title, Onley was delighted to finish third on the day and overall.

Speaking to CyclingProNet soon after finishing the time trial, the Scot said he had no regrets about his TT. “I think I did quite big numbers so I’ve got to be happy.

“I tried to split it into two parts," he continued. "The first was to where the intermediate was [at 4.5km], and it was really about trying to hold back in that first part. Then the second part would suit me quite well normally with the steep sections so I just tried to do what I could,” he said.

“It’s been a really good week for me, a step up compared to my results in the past and also my own performances. I stepped up physically and I’m happy with it.”

His duel with Almeida may have tipped the way of the very seasoned Portuguese in the end, but Onley has been saying all week that he’s relished competing with one of the sport’s best racers on current form. Yet, although his performances have lifted his sights, he says that he won’t change his approach to the Tour de France, where he finished 39th overall on his debut last year.

“The plan should still be to try to hunt for stages,” said the Picnic PostNL leader. “I think that’s a good first step to learning the Tour, and I’ve still got plenty of time to try for GC in the future. Probably, I’ll start trying GC in the other Grand Tours first, because the Tour is another level up.”

For his Picnic team, too, Onley’s rise is timely. Only a week ago they were bidding farewell to long-time leader Romain Bardet. But in Onley and English teammate Max Poole, who was 11th at the Giro last month, they now have two riders ready to pick the baton from the retired Frenchman.