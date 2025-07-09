Shielded from the glare of expectation at the Tour de France, Oscar Onley is Britain's next big GC hope

Along with his British team mate Max Poole, young Oscar Onley is slowly developing as a GC rider, as evident in the opening stages of this year's Tour

22-year-old Oscar Onley is midway through an ambitious five-year plan with his Picnic PostNL team designed to take him, and his British team mate Max Poole, to the top of the sport.

This year, Poole targeted the Giro d'Italia GC, where he finished a credible 11th place, 18 minutes down on winner Simon Yates. Meanwhile, Onley is currently mixing it with the best in the first week of the Tour de France, placing fourth on stage four behind winner Tadej Pogačar but comfortably in amongst the race favourites

But there is one thing that separates them – and it has nothing to do with how quick they ride up mountains.

