Every cycling fan knows and loves the cobbled Classics that decorate the calendar this time of year. But as Strade Bianche - which in 2020 will take place on Saturday August 1 - demonstrates, cobblestones aren’t the only troublesome road surface that can juice up a race.
The men's route - which is 184km long - includes 11 gravel sectors, totalling around 63km over the course of the whole race. Most feature in the middle of the race, with sectors 5-8 lasting 11.9km, 8km, 9.5km and 11.5km respectively and all crammed in between 110km and 42km to the finish line.
The women's Strade Bianche covers 136km, with eight sectors and 31.4km on gravel roads - comprising 23 per cent of the course. The race was bolstered to UCI Women's WorldTour status in the competition's first year in 2016, and this has continued each year ever since.
Women's winners have included Annemiek van Vleuten (2019/20) Anna van der Breggen (2018), Elisa Longo Borghini (2017), Lizzie Deignan (2016) and Megan Guarnier (2016). The uphill finish into Siena favours a fast finisher who can climb with the best of them.
2020: Wout van Aert
2019: Julian Alaphilippe
2018: Tiesj Benoot
2017: Michał Kwiatkowski
2016: Fabian Cancellara
2015: Zdeněk Štybar
2014: Michał Kwiatkowski
2013: Moreno Moser
2012: Fabian Cancellara
2011: Philippe Gilbert
2010: Maxim Iglinsky
2009: Thomas Lövkvist
2008: Fabian Cancellara
2007: Alexandr Kolobnev
Key info: Start list | TV Guide
Where: Siena, Italy
When: Saturday March 6 2021
Rank: UCI WorldTour/Women's WorldTour
Distance: 184km/136km
Since its inception in 2007 the Strade Bianche has become famous for its dirt roads. These unpaved sectors are characterised by uneven road surfaces and gravel, that is difficult enough to ride over to cause splits, and give the Classic a unique feel to it.
The race achieved WorldTour status in 2017 and this continues. A women's race race introduced in 2015, and there's a sportive the following day, which attracts thousands of amateur riders.
But the hilly terrain brings also into contention climbers. The likes of of Vincenzo Nibali (Trek-Segafredo), for instance, can find joy in the unrelenting gradients over some of the parcours and frequently ride in hope of making a similar impact in front of the tifosi at the Strade Bianche as they might at Il Lombardia.
The traditional uphill finish in Siena favours puncheurs like Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) and last year's winner Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck - Quick-Step), meaning it really is a race for a wide variety of rider.
2020: Annemiek van Vleuten
2019: Annemiek van Vleuten
2018: Anna van der Breggen
2017: Elisa Longo Borghini
2016: Elizabeth Deignan
2015: Megan Guarnier
The coronavirus pandemic meant that Strade Bianche was the first WorldTour race back in the summer of 2020, but it is back in it's usual March slot for 2021.
As such, all sorts of different type of cyclist has a shot of winning here. On one hand Classics specialists like three-time winner Fabian Cancellara and 2020’s winner Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) have done well here.
Strade Bianche: Recent winners
Women's Strade Bianche: recent winners
It’s the last of these, in Ponta del Garbo, that’s the toughest, not just for its excessive length, but also for the fact that most of it is uphill. For Strade Bianche isn’t just a test of how well a rider can go over dirt roads - it’s also undulating throughout with plenty of steep gradients, including the uphill finish in Piazza del Campo, Siena.
Vincenzo Nibali says riders should switch off bike computers following Mathieu van der Poel’s Strade Bianche win
Vincenzo Nibali has said riders should avoid looking at their power meters in races, after Mathieu van der Poel’s phenomenal victory in Strade Bianche.
-
Strade Bianche Strava times obliterated as Mathieu van der Poel takes final 25km KOM
Wout van Aert's fourth-place effort also saw him lop two minutes of the time that gave him the win in 2020
By Jonny Long •
-
Crowfunding campaign shows our races deserve to broadcast, says Anna van der Breggen
More than €26,000 was raised to add to the prize pot of the women's Strade Bianche, but the world champion rails against the fact only the last 22km were broadcast
By Jonny Long •
-
Five talking points from Strade Bianche 2021
The Dutch dominated, winning both men's and women's races
By Stephen Puddicombe •
-
Rivals quake as Mathieu van der Poel hopes Strade Bianche 'is just the start' this spring
The Dutchman's repeated explosive attacks towards the Piazza del Campo went unanswered by the world's best riders
By Jonny Long •
-
'I'll be there soon' says Tom Pidcock after impressing once more with top five at Strade Bianche
'I was thinking, yeah this is quite cool,' says the Brit after making the selection containing the world's top riders on the Tuscan gravel roads
By Jonny Long •
-
Lift off for Mathieu van der Poel as Dutchman powers to Strade Bianche victory
No-one could match the Dutchman after he put in an explosive attack to dislodge Julian Alaphilippe up to the finish line in the Piazza del Campo
By Jonny Long •
-
SDWorx continue to rule, with Chantal van den Broek-Blaak winning Strade Bianche
The former world champion out-kicked Elisa Longo Borghini to win the first Women's WorldTour race of the year
By Owen Rogers •
-
How to watch Strade Bianche 2021: Live stream the picturesque Italian one-day race
Strade Bianche 2021 is just a few days away as the peloton heads to Italy - here’s how you can watch the action on the gravel roads of Tuscany.
By Jonny Long •
-
Mathieu van der Poel downplays chances, saying Strade Bianche parcours more suited to 'real climbers'
The Dutchman is once again talking down his prospects but will rivals believe his poker face?
By Jonny Long •