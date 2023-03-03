Matej Mohorič considering using a dropper seatpost for Strade Bianche

Matej Mohorič has said that he isn’t ruling out using a bike fitted with a dropper seatpost as he goes for glory at Strade Bianche on Saturday.

The Slovenian Classics star took his first Monument victory in sensational style last season, winning Milan-San Remo with a daredevil descent off the Poggio climb aided by the use of a dropper seatpost, which is commonly found in mountain biking.

Dropper seatposts can be used to allow riders to lower their centre of gravity, in order to take tighter turns on descents with greater speed. Mohorič’s use of the equipment on the Poggio bore obvious results last season, and caught his rivals completely unaware.

On Friday afternoon, Bahrain Victorious dropped a major hint on social media (opens in new tab) about Mohorič’s potential Strade Bianche setup, and speaking to Cycling Weekly from Tuscany, the Slovenian revealed that he is considering using his now famous dropper post once again on the white gravel roads on Saturday.



“I think I could well use the dropper seatpost tomorrow,” he said. “There are some tricky sections and I feel more secure with it. I never achieved a top ten here before, there was always something that went wrong. I sure hope to get everything right this time.”

Due to the uphill finish on the iconic Via Santa Caterina climb, Julian Alaphilippe (Soudal Quick-Step) and Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin Deceuninck) are two riders that will start the Italian Classic as out and out favourites for victory. However, Mohorič explained that he believes the race may not necessarily be decided in the Sienan streets.

“I think the main selection will be made in Monte Sante Marie, and then we will see how the final will play out,” Mohorič said. “I don’t necessarily think I need to anticipate the final ramp to Siena, it all depends on how I feel during the day.”

“The big favourite for me is Mathieu van der Poel, he won here in 2021 in spectacular fashion. Alaphilippe also won in 2019, and he won a race already this season. For me those two are the men to beat,” he added. “Surely there will be others.”



Ahead of a return to Milan-San Remo later this month, the Slovenian explained that he’s in a good place and ready to build form.

“I’m feeling well, I had good legs last weekend in Belgium. I am in a good place with my condition and I want to make the most of it, take every opportunity.”