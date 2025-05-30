The Giro stage winner who's racing Unbound: Lukas Pöstlberger's setup ahead of Unbound Gravel

Lukas Pöstlberger will be lining up to take on Unbound with his new Rose Racing Circle teammates

Lucas Postleberger&#039;s rose bike ahead of unbound gravel
(Image credit: Rose Racing Circle)
Joe Baker's avatar
By
published

A Giro stage winner, a former wearer of the maglia rosa, and now a gravel racer.

Lukas Pöstlberger has long been a respected figure in the professional peloton, but after a 10-year stint in the WorldTour peloton the 32-year-old Austrian has turned his attention to the world of gravel racing.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1