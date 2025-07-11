I rode 1,000 miles across France and this saved my arse - the best $15.99 you'll ever spend this Amazon Prime Day

Never tried chamois cream? Trust me, you’ll be sitting pretty this Amazon Prime Day for just $15.99.

Male cyclist riding out of the saddle
Money can’t buy you happiness, but $16 can buy you this tube of chamois cream, which, believe me, comes pretty close. I’m a recent convert to the best chamois creams, having tried one for the first time only about nine months ago. That was a small tub of Elite Ozone, which I adored so much I got through it faster than a six-year-old can dig through a jar of Nutella. Similar consistency, different application, just as messy.

A couple of weeks ago, I was preparing for an Atlantic to Med ride across France when I foolishly agreed to review a brand new, untried saddle – the Selle SMP Evo30C – along the way. Cue the mad dash to my local bike shop to stock up on some Elite Ozone as a preventative measure, which, of course, they didn’t have.

Chamois Butt'r Chamois Butt'r Eurostyle 8 fl/oz
Chamois Butt'r Chamois Butt'r Eurostyle 8 fl/oz: was $19.99 now $15.99 at Amazon

Save 20%. This anti-chafe cream contains menthol and witch hazel to provide the best on-saddle comfort. Its grease-free formula can be applied to the skin or chamois pad, and washes out easily.

View Deal

