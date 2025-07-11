Spot the difference: I refused to pay $60 for a bike bell, so I brought this $13 one, and you can barely tell

Slightly tarnished and very used RockBros Vintage style bike bell mounted to a gravel bike handlebar
(Image credit: Matt Ischt-Barnard)
I would bet my hard-earned cash that most cyclists have seen a picture of a Spurcycle bell on Instagram at some time or another, and thought "oh, thats nice", only to be met with a jaw-dropping realisation when they see the numbers 6 & 0 dollars.

I like cool things for my bike, and once I'd seen the Spurcycle bell, I wanted one. However, there was no way I could justify the cost, especially when $60 could get you a new tyre, chain, or even a cassette - something that could actually make my riding experience more enjoyable. So, I went looking for an alternative, and you can imagine my surprise when, a couple of years ago, I found this RockBros Vintage-style bell.

