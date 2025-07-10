Don’t sweat the punctures – I rode 1,000 miles across France but fortunately my buddies carried electric pumps like the Cycplus AS2 Pro; this is definitely $90.99 I won’t regret spending this Amazon Prime Day

Having saved us on an epic French ride, I’m now an advocate for electric pumps - especially at this bargain price

CYCPLUS AS2 Pro e-pump
(Image credit: Anne-Marije Rook)
Simon Fellows
By
published

A couple of weeks ago, I rode 1,000 miles across France in thirteen days with six riding buddies. Everyone, except me, it seems, was carrying an electric mini pump; the most popular choice was the Cycplus AS2 Pro, one of the best electric bike pumps.

Jutting proudly from beneath my saddlebag was a cheap, traditional mini pump. I’m all for progress, but I considered electric pumps the worst kind of fad. Had my upper body strength become so feeble, my life so empty that I needed to fill it with such a tacky gimmick? No thanks, I was more than capable of inflating my tyres, and my ego for that matter, with seven and a half inches of rigid mini pump, just like a real man.

Cycplus AS2 Pro
Cycplus AS2 Pro: was $129.99 now $90.99 at Amazon

Save 30%. The Cycplus AS2 Pro is small, light, powerful and convenient. It's a lot less faff than a hand pump or CO2, and we especially recommend it for tubeless setups. It will inflate four road or gravel tyres on a single charge.

