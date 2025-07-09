As a cyclist in the rainy Pacific Northwest, this gadget works overtime — and it’s the best $50 you’ll spend this Prime Day

Wet gear in the winter, sweaty gear in the summer, this dryer earns its keep year-round for cyclists, runners and outdoor adventurers alike

When I bought my first DryGuy over 15 years ago, I had no idea it would become one of the most essential gadgets in my garage. But riding year-round in the Pacific NorthWET means you get used to being soaked, no matter how good your shoe covers are. And once I started using the DryGuy Force Dry DX, I couldn’t believe I ever lived without it. Forget stuffing newspapers into your shoes and hoping for the best. This thing works way better, drying your shoes, gloves and hats in 1 to 3 hours, with or without heat.

And it’s not just for the rainy season, either. This compact dryer earns its keep year-round as I toss my sweaty shoes (be it the cycling, running or hiking kind) on it after every outing to keep any smells at bay.

Dry Guy Force Dry DX
Dry Guy Force Dry DX: was $129.99 now $58.98 at Amazon

Save 55% | The Dry Guy will be your biggest friend come rainy season. Cycling shoes, gloves, hats - the Force Dry DX will take care of them in no time. This model features a quiet forced-air central blower, 4 drying ports with two extensions for boots, and a no hear/heat option.

View Deal
