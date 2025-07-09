As a cyclist in the rainy Pacific Northwest, this gadget works overtime — and it’s the best $50 you’ll spend this Prime Day

When I bought my first DryGuy over 15 years ago, I had no idea it would become one of the most essential gadgets in my garage. But riding year-round in the Pacific NorthWET means you get used to being soaked, no matter how good your shoe covers are. And once I started using the DryGuy Force Dry DX, I couldn’t believe I ever lived without it. Forget stuffing newspapers into your shoes and hoping for the best. This thing works way better, drying your shoes, gloves and hats in 1 to 3 hours, with or without heat.

And it’s not just for the rainy season, either. This compact dryer earns its keep year-round as I toss my sweaty shoes (be it the cycling, running or hiking kind) on it after every outing to keep any smells at bay.

And right now, the DryGuy Force Dry DX is 55% off for Amazon Prime Day, which is one of the best deals I’ve ever seen on it. Whether you’re a cyclist, runner, skier, hiker or dog walker, this is one Prime Day deal you don’t want but need. Believe me: this will be the best $58 you’ll spend this week. You can thank me come October.

Dry Guy Force Dry DX: was $129.99 now $58.98 at Amazon Save 55% | The Dry Guy will be your biggest friend come rainy season. Cycling shoes, gloves, hats - the Force Dry DX will take care of them in no time. This model features a quiet forced-air central blower, 4 drying ports with two extensions for boots, and a no hear/heat option.

With a footprint barely bigger than a shoebox, the DryGuy Force Dry DX can tackle two pairs of shoes at once, or one pair of shoes and a pair of gloves. If your household is anything like mine, you’ll be adding a second DryGuy before long.

The Force Dry DX uses quiet, convection-based forced air to dry shoes, boots, gloves, hats, and helmets quickly but gently. Unlike a space heater or radiator, it won’t overheat or damage your gear. It’s safe on almost any material, and thanks to a heat/no-heat switch and a three-hour timer, you can customise the process based on what material you’re drying.

Carbon-soled shoes, neoprene booties, helmet padding, knit wool gloves — I’ve thrown a wide variety of gear on the DryGuy and never had an issue.

The DryGuy is a must-have for outdoor enthusiasts and a gift I’ve been known to give to outdoorsy friends for birthdays, Christmas, and, once, even as a wedding present. It might not be particularly fun or flashy, but it will get used.

Don’t snooze on this deal!

