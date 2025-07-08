I used to run a custom paint shop – harsh bike cleaners will ruin your paint and eat your parts, but Fenwick's is strong yet gentle. This deal is unmissable.

Fenwick’s is one of the best kept secrets in cycling. Instead of marketing themselves in motocross, WorldTour cycling or high-octane sports, they started off in caravans where, believe it or not, the materials and challenges are similar to those of bicycles.

Whilst caravans don’t sound glamorous, Fenwick’s are used to making products with the right mix of chemicals for a huge variety of surfaces, materials and conditions. They also know what to leave out so that painted surfaces and bearings stay protected. This certainly qualifies them as one of the best bike cleaners.

Jonathan, Fenwick’s founder, is also a Materials Scientist, and the Fenwick family has been working on their formulations since 1955. Some companies buy cleaners in, whereas Fenwick’s know exactly what’s in their products and over the years I’ve found them to be excellent not just for cleaning the dirt off your bike, but they’re also far less aggressive than more well known brands, who’s aggressive and caustic additives clean your bike fast, but can also play havoc with sensitive bike parts. Especially if not rinsed off properly.

Fenwick's Concentrated Bike Cleaner 1 litre: was £13.71 now £10.99 at Amazon Save 20%. A hugely versatile product, Fenwick's Concentrated Bike Cleaner is tough on grime but gentle on bike parts. One litre of concentrate makes up 11 litres of biodegradable cleaning solution, suitable for use on carbon fibre, rubber, plastics, and painted surfaces. Despite the lack of acids or solvents, it is also a very effective degreaser.

Ive seen super expensive parts like Chris King hub flanges ruined by aggressive cleaners, where products have inadvertently stayed in contact at the nooks and crannies, so it’s important to make sure whatever you’re using to clean your bike is not only fast and efficient at removing dirt, but also not going to cause you problems in the long term.

These Amazon Prime Day deals, across a huge range of Fenwick’s products, are perfect for striking that balance of convenience and care.

I also used to stock their chain lubes for sale and use them in our busy workshop when I ran a bike shop, and found them to be just as good, if not better than, the more well-known brands. We reviewed its All Conditions Chain Lube, and found it to be excellent.

Fenwick's All Conditions Chain Lube: was £9.59 now £7.89 at Amazon Save 18%. This is a very durable, all-season chain lubricant that is easy to apply and performs well. When we tested it, we found that gear shifts remained precise and drive-train noise was minimised. Very close to being an apply-and-forget lube.

