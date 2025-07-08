I used to run a custom paint shop – harsh bike cleaners will ruin your paint and eat your parts, but Fenwick's is strong yet gentle. This deal is unmissable.

Fenwick's Concentrated Bike Cleaner is 20% less on Amazon Prime Day - hurry before stock gets cleaned out!

Cleaning a bike
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Andy Carr's avatar
By
published

Fenwick’s is one of the best kept secrets in cycling. Instead of marketing themselves in motocross, WorldTour cycling or high-octane sports, they started off in caravans where, believe it or not, the materials and challenges are similar to those of bicycles.

Whilst caravans don’t sound glamorous, Fenwick’s are used to making products with the right mix of chemicals for a huge variety of surfaces, materials and conditions. They also know what to leave out so that painted surfaces and bearings stay protected. This certainly qualifies them as one of the best bike cleaners.

Fenwick's Concentrated Bike Cleaner 1 litre
Fenwick's Concentrated Bike Cleaner 1 litre: was £13.71 now £10.99 at Amazon

Save 20%. A hugely versatile product, Fenwick's Concentrated Bike Cleaner is tough on grime but gentle on bike parts. One litre of concentrate makes up 11 litres of biodegradable cleaning solution, suitable for use on carbon fibre, rubber, plastics, and painted surfaces. Despite the lack of acids or solvents, it is also a very effective degreaser.

View Deal
Fenwick's All Conditions Chain Lube
Fenwick's All Conditions Chain Lube: was £9.59 now £7.89 at Amazon

Save 18%. This is a very durable, all-season chain lubricant that is easy to apply and performs well. When we tested it, we found that gear shifts remained precise and drive-train noise was minimised. Very close to being an apply-and-forget lube.

View Deal

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1