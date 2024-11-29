I hunt out cycling deals for a living and our best rear bike light is a must-buy this Black Friday

The Magicshine SEEMEE 300 rear bike light fitted on a bike with the Cycling Weekly Black Friday deals logo
Magicshine has been illuminating the bike light market for 20 years and is renowned for making some of the best cycling lights in the business.

Their Magicshine SEEMEE 300 model is our best overall rear light in the Cycling Weekly best bike lights guide. I've been hunting around and found a brilliant Black Friday discount that I recommend snapping up fast because it's unlikely to last long.

Magicshine Seemee 300:Was $59.99, now $44.99 at Amazon USWas £59.99, now £41.79 at Amazon UKSave 30%

Save 30% The SEEMEE 300 light is our best rear light overall and boasts a 200-hour runtime. Enhanced safety features include an in-built smart motion sensor that cleverly adjusts the brightness when you brake. SEEMEE can also cast a beam onto the road to deliver 360-degree visibility making you highly visible to other road users.

