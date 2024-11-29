I hunt out cycling deals for a living and our best rear bike light is a must-buy this Black Friday

Magicshine has been illuminating the bike light market for 20 years and is renowned for making some of the best cycling lights in the business.

Their Magicshine SEEMEE 300 model is our best overall rear light in the Cycling Weekly best bike lights guide. I've been hunting around and found a brilliant Black Friday discount that I recommend snapping up fast because it's unlikely to last long.

The SEEMEE 300 has a wide array of interesting features in its arsenal including, one of the best battery run times of any light on the market, at over 200 hours. The superb battery life powers two LEDs maxing out at 300 lumens and combines with the angled lenses to boost visibility.

The smart auto-dim feature helps prolong the battery life and adjusts brightness to suit the ambient light conditions. The main feature I like is the LED downward light which projects an extra beam directly onto the ground below you and massively increases visibility.

If you're after a front light cycling deal then the Exposure Strada MK12 SB is one of the best around with loads of power and a huge battery life. The Knog Blinder 900 is also at one of its lowest prices and is a more budget-friendly choice.

Don't forget to check out our main Black Friday deals guide, too, where we've added all the standout bargains from across the cycling industry, including those on bikes, clothes, and accessories. We're working around the clock to keep these up-to-date, all the way through until Cyber Monday.