Capture every memory this 4th of July: Get $100 off the latest GoPro HERO13 Black with this Early Prime Day Deal!

As a deals hunter, Amazon Prime Day is like hitting the lottery's winning numbers, with numerous huge discounts to highlight. Prime Day is now a week away, and for the first time ever, it's four days of the best cycling deals, running from 8-11 July. Before then, we have the 4th of July weekend to enjoy.

Amazon retailers aren't waiting for the official start of Prime Day and are already dropping deals. Right now, Amazon has discounted the latest GoPro by 23% one of the best action cameras for cyclists—the GoPro HERO13 Black, which is now priced at just $329, a massive $100 off the RRP of $429, and it's the lowest I've seen this year.

For Amazon UK shoppers, the Prime Day GoPro deal is even better, with 25% off taking it down to £299 from £399, which again is the best price the HERO13 has been this year. UK GoPro deals shoppers can also pick up the GoPro HERO12 at Currys for £249, which is also a £100 saving.

Get the GoPro HERO13 Black Prime Day deal for just $329.99.

I am a big fan of filming my rides, whether that's documenting bikepacking adventures or for added safety when riding locally in traffic. They are also fantastic for holidays and capturing those family memories, like those 4th of July fireworks. I have used many different cameras in the past, and it's safe to say GoPro are the market leader when it comes to the best bike and helmet cameras.

You seldom see such a big discount on the latest iteration of the GoPro HERO, so I'd suggest grabbing it while you can, as it's unlikely to go cheaper over Prime Day.

GoPro HERO13 US deal

Save $100.99 GoPro HERO13 Black: was $429.99 now $329 at Amazon Save 25%- The GoPro HERO13 boasts a comprehensive list of attractive features that make it a strong contender for the best action camera for cycling. The feature that appeals to me is the Bluetooth headphone connection, which enables voice control of the camera and adds in-ride commentary to your captures. With $100 off at Amazon, this is a great early Prime Day deal, although Best Buy and Walmart have matched the price, should you wish to shop elsewhere. Price check: Best Buy $329.99 | Walmart $329

The GoPro HERO13 Black, as its name suggests, is the latest model in the brand's line of action cameras. In our review, we gave it a 4-star rating out of 5. Our tester, Andy Turner, reckoned the latest edition of the action camera was the best so far. He highlighted the best-in-class 5.3K60 video, updated software, improved battery life, and expansive Lens Mods as some of the reasons to upgrade.

However, he did note that it was, at full RRP, still fairly expensive for what is essentially the GoPro HERO12 with some tweaks, but with this discount, and if you want the very latest action camera, now may well be the time to pull the trigger.

Elsewhere, the Hero13 now utilises WiFi 6 rather than 5 for connectivity, resulting in faster data transfer speeds. You can also create custom video presets on the camera or in the GoPro Quik app. The Hero 13 also features a burst slow-motion function for short, high-FPS clips, allowing for extreme slow-motion.

A new feature, and one that seems particularly useful for cycling, is the ability to connect the best cycling headphones, such as Apple AirPods or Shokz OpenRun, for voice control or audio recording.

GoPro HERO13 UK deal