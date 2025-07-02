Capture every memory this 4th of July: Get $100 off the latest GoPro HERO13 Black with this Early Prime Day Deal!

Amazon has slashed the price on the highly rated GoPro HERO13, with up to 25% off this holiday weekend

GoPro HERO13 Black
As a deals hunter, Amazon Prime Day is like hitting the lottery's winning numbers, with numerous huge discounts to highlight. Prime Day is now a week away, and for the first time ever, it's four days of the best cycling deals, running from 8-11 July. Before then, we have the 4th of July weekend to enjoy.

Amazon retailers aren't waiting for the official start of Prime Day and are already dropping deals. Right now, Amazon has discounted the latest GoPro by 23% one of the best action cameras for cyclists—the GoPro HERO13 Black, which is now priced at just $329, a massive $100 off the RRP of $429, and it's the lowest I've seen this year.

GoPro HERO13 Black
Save $100.99
GoPro HERO13 Black: was $429.99 now $329 at Amazon

Save 25%- The GoPro HERO13 boasts a comprehensive list of attractive features that make it a strong contender for the best action camera for cycling. The feature that appeals to me is the Bluetooth headphone connection, which enables voice control of the camera and adds in-ride commentary to your captures. With $100 off at Amazon, this is a great early Prime Day deal, although Best Buy and Walmart have matched the price, should you wish to shop elsewhere.

Price check: Best Buy $329.99 | Walmart $329

View Deal
GoPro HERO13 Black
Save £100.99
GoPro HERO13 Black: was £399.99 now £299 at Amazon

Save 25% If you want best-in-class video footage for your rides, then the HERO13 drops 5.3K video for breathtaking image quality, with 91% more resolution than 4K and an incredible 665% more than 1080p. GoPro HERO13 Black also lets you grab stunning photos up to 24.7MP from your recorded footage using the GoPro Quik app. This Amazon UK deal is a £100 saving, worth grabbing quickly.

Read our full GoPro HERO13 Black Review.

View Deal

