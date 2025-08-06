Could this be the world's cheapest cargo bike? For under $500, I think this Target compact cargo bike could help you haul more for less

With the rise of the best cargo bikes, it seems that there has come an acceptance that a car replacement should come at the cost of a car, or at least the cost of a second-hand car. While these cargo bikes are generally electric and pack a lot of features that make them genuinely viable car replacements, there is something to be said for the simplicity of the bike as a form of transport.

Where cargo bikes tend to fall down is in their size and weight, meaning they have to be a car replacement because you need the space in your garage or shed to park them and charge them.

That is where a growing trend towards more analogue and compact cargo bikes comes in, which still allow you to haul more stuff but can be stored far more easily. This is supported by the fact that big retailers like Target have opted to add the Vasip Cargo Bike to their range of affordable mass-market bicycles.

No, I have never heard of Vasip either, but after taking a closer look at the bike on the Target site, I think it could be a really cool way to haul more for less, with maybe one or two choice upgrades.

Vasip 26" Compact Cargo Bike: was $499 now $319.90 at Target Equipped with a 26" rear wheel and a 20" front, this allows the front wheel to be loaded much lower to the ground, making for a much better handling bike. The Vasip also features Shimano 7-speed gearing, an adjustable stem allowing for use by everyone in the family and what looks like a pretty sturdy rack.

First and foremost, the design with the smaller 20" front wheel is what stands out and is ideal for cargo bikes. It allows the load to sit much lower to the ground, offering excellent stability and handling characteristics from the lower centre of gravity. Also, loading the front wheel rather than the back wheel generally makes the load more balanced and, again, easier to handle.

From the information provided by Target, the Vasip has an aluminium frame and rims, which look to have a reasonably high spoke count. So, strength shouldn't be an issue once loaded up either.

There are a couple of areas I'd consider upgrading, and with $150, given how affordable this bike is, it should make a significant difference. The bike is intended to be loaded up, so upgrading even to a basic hydraulic disc brake would make a big difference. Something you certainly don't want when hauling is a puncture, so getting yourself some of the best puncture-proof tyres in the correct sizes wouldn't go amiss.

Overall, the Vasip Compact Cargo Bike looks to be a decent value, and it certainly caught my eye as something with potential. Somewhat of a rarity when discussing big box retailers.

If you aren't on the lookout for a cargo bike, check out some of the other deals and bargains we have recently featured here at Cycling Weekly.

If you're looking for a bike to replace your car or one that carries more gear, check out our guides to the best cargo bikes and the best commuter bikes or check out the section of the best in your region below.