Could this be the world's cheapest cargo bike? For under $500, I think this Target compact cargo bike could help you haul more for less

With the rise of the best cargo bikes, it seems that there has come an acceptance that a car replacement should come at the cost of a car, or at least the cost of a second-hand car. While these cargo bikes are generally electric and pack a lot of features that make them genuinely viable car replacements, there is something to be said for the simplicity of the bike as a form of transport.

Where cargo bikes tend to fall down is in their size and weight, meaning they have to be a car replacement because you need the space in your garage or shed to park them and charge them.

Vasip 26" Compact Cargo Bike
Vasip 26" Compact Cargo Bike: was $499 now $319.90 at Target

Equipped with a 26" rear wheel and a 20" front, this allows the front wheel to be loaded much lower to the ground, making for a much better handling bike. The Vasip also features Shimano 7-speed gearing, an adjustable stem allowing for use by everyone in the family and what looks like a pretty sturdy rack.

