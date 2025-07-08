New to Amazon, Canyon Bicycles enters the fray with a $1,100 Prime Day discount

As of May 2025, U.S. shoppers can now find Canyon Bicycles on Amazon.com, a major shift for the German brand known for its direct-to-consumer model and elite-level road racing machines.

Recognised for its superbikes ridden by stars like Mathieu van der Poel and Kasia Niewiadoma, Canyon is expanding beyond its racing roots in an effort to connect with everyday riders and casual commuters alike.

Canyon wasted no time jumping into the Amazon Prime Day sales fray with a $1100 discount on its stylish urban electric bike, the Precede:ON Comfort 5. If you’ve been thinking about swapping four wheels for two, this might be one of the best e-bike discounts yet.

Launched in Europe in 2020, Canyon’s Precede:ON collection was designed to make it easier, and far more comfortable, to leave the car at home and explore the city by bike.

Reviewed by us that same year, the Precede:ON only made it across the Atlantic in 2023, following much acclaim abroad. The car-replacing e-bike won the 2021 German Design Award for its sleek and somewhat futuristic aesthetic, and is now rolling out in the U.S. in three models priced between $2,999 and $4,299.

Canyon says the Precede:ON was designed for “anyone who longs to ditch their car or simply ride to the supermarket without showing up sweaty and smelling like last week’s dirty laundry.”

All models come equipped with high-quality Bosch motors, an Ortlieb rear rack, fenders, and a host of smart features, all seamlessly integrated.

Our reviewer’s takeaway was that the Precede:ON is an e-bike built for those who want something ultra-stylish for getting around town in a socially responsible way.

“The Precede:ON is an efficient automatic transmission city bike that performs well in multi-terrain settings whether for utility or for leisure purposes thanks to a powerful motor and control panel. With built-in accessories such as lights, mudguards, rack and kick-stand all the trappings are there to make for a comfortable ride with style,” she wrote.

