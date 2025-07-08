New to Amazon, Canyon Bicycles enters the fray with a $1,100 Prime Day discount

This Prime Day, Canyon’s premium urban e-bike gets a 30% discount

Canyon Precede:On Comfort 5 e-bike
(Image credit: Canyon Bicycles)
As of May 2025, U.S. shoppers can now find Canyon Bicycles on Amazon.com, a major shift for the German brand known for its direct-to-consumer model and elite-level road racing machines.

Recognised for its superbikes ridden by stars like Mathieu van der Poel and Kasia Niewiadoma, Canyon is expanding beyond its racing roots in an effort to connect with everyday riders and casual commuters alike.

Canyon Precede:ON Comfort 5
Save $1,109.70
Canyon Precede:ON Comfort 5: was $3,699 now $2,589.30 at Amazon

Save 30% on Amazon USA | Currently on offer, $1100 below MSRP, the Canyon's Precede:ON Comfort 5 features a Bosch Performance Line motor that delivers a smooth, natural-feeling pedal assist up to 28 mph. The 500Wh battery will keep you motoring on for 50 miles, and the step-through aluminum frame makes sure you do so in style and comfort.

Read more about the Canyon Precede:ON model line.

View Deal
