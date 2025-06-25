Canyon launches carbon road e-bike weighing less than 10kg

The Endurace:ONfly powers riders up to 25km/h through the TQ system

Canyon Endurace:ONfly
(Image credit: Canyon)
Adam Becket's avatar
By
published

Canyon has launched a new carbon road e-bike with a claimed weight of less than 10kg, making it one of the lightest models of its kind.

The Endurace:ONfly, launched today, is the "lightest, sleekest, and best-handling e-Road bike in existence", according to Canyon. The flagship model, the SUB-10, weighs in at just 9.86kg, lighter than some non-electric bikes, and costs £9,299 in the UK.

