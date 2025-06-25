Canyon launches carbon road e-bike weighing less than 10kg

Canyon has launched a new carbon road e-bike with a claimed weight of less than 10kg, making it one of the lightest models of its kind.

The Endurace:ONfly, launched today, is the "lightest, sleekest, and best-handling e-Road bike in existence", according to Canyon. The flagship model, the SUB-10, weighs in at just 9.86kg, lighter than some non-electric bikes, and costs £9,299 in the UK.

It comes in three heavier models, with the most affordable, the Endurace:ONfly CF 6 on sale for £4,199, weighing 12.04kg.

A press release from Canyon reads: "With the Endurace:ONfly, Canyon aimed to change the game with the most natural-looking and natural-feeling e-Road bike on the scene.

"Partnering with TQ on their all-new HPR40 drive system, Canyon have created a bike that looks and feels like a 'normal' high-performance road bike with a barely discernable motor and battery hidden in the frame, yet the diminutive motor can provide as much as a 200W boost in your pedalling power."

The TQ system delivers assisted power up to 25km/h, with riders on their own after that; although with the bike being relatively light already, it should handle well beyond that.

With an optional TQ 160Wh water bottle-style range extender on board, Canyon say that riders can tackle 100km and 2,000m of climbing from a full charge.

(Image credit: Canyon)

All four models of Endurance:ONfly have carbon frames, with the SUB-10 using "NeoBeam technology" to shave 300g from the carbon chassis. The bikes also feature an integrated anti-theft motion detector and GPS tracker, visible through the Canyon App. They also come with an integrated LightSKIN U1 Ultra headlight, and Canyon X Lupine SightStays.

The bar-ends provide power status and allows riders to change modes, while with Shimano Ultegra and Dura-Ace-equipped models users can also control the motor directly from the hoods.

"We set out to create a new benchmark for e-road bikes, designing a bike that catches your eye with how it looks, how little it weighs, how it handles and how it uses tech like always-on lights, performance tuning and anti-theft to build the best e-road bike currently on the market," Bastian Langlitz, Canyon Product Manager, said.

The SUB-10 comes with Shimano Dura-Ace Di2, DT Swiss ERC 1100 Dicut, Schwalbe Pro One Evo Tube Type, a Canyon CP0048 CF cockpit, and a Fizik Antares 00 saddle. More details can be found on Canyon's website.