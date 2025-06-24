Can Raleigh's new ONE, finally entice you out of the car, and keep you and your bike safe, in the urban jungle?

Around 20,000 bicycles are stolen in London every year. That’s 50 a day, and anyone who’s had one stolen in the past will know just how unlikely it is you’ll ever see the bicycle again. The problem is only getting worse in urban areas all over the world, and it’s a significant barrier to getting more people out of their cars and onto bikes.

Raleigh has today launched the ONE, a smart e-bike designed for the city, which aims to tackle this problem, using App based monitoring, with a host of extra benefits accessible via a new subscription based model.

The bike ticks the main e-bike boxes, with a single speed drive train, and a 250w motor powered by a 360wh battery. That's good, it claims, for up to 80km in eco mode, which should be enough for most people's urban, interurban or even longer expeditions, and an integrated twin headlight and wrap around rear light set up should illuminate the road and keep you visible on greyer days or winter nights. The aluminium, one size adjustable frame helps with bulk, and although not light by conventional bike standards, it's not bad for a e-bike with an all-up weight they claim of just 21kg. This isn't a bike you're going to lug up the stairs of your flat, so the anti theft and monitoring service will need to be up to scratch.

Raleigh, established by Sir Frank Bowden in 1887, is well known to most for bikes like the Burner, or Grifter, which have cult status these days. It also produced the first chain-driven bike, and gave us the Sturmey Archer three speed hub system, versions of which are still in production, so the brand is not a stranger to solving cycling problems. When it comes to incorporating electronics into their bikes, you have to go back to the Raleigh Wolf with it's sound generator, or the Vektar which came with an integrated cycle computer too; innovative at the time, but only for their novelty value.

Far more than the novelty intended with the toy bikes I've just mentioned – the ONE, is Raleigh hopes, the next milestone in a long history of very legitimate innovation,they hope provides a more complete solution by tackling a lot of the unanswered questions in the urban mobility puzzle.

A membership scheme unlocks several anti-theft options including GPS tracking, a theft alert alarm, stolen mode, and insurance for when the bike is stolen and unrecoverable, or damaged in an accident. We presume the app will have dealer services such as servicing information built in to it, but the bike also seeks to simplify ownership and maintenance, through more practical design, specified with just one gear, and a Gates Carbon Belt Drive for an oil free, fuss free drivetrain, that requires far less maintenance than a chain driven bike.

The ONE is designed for ease of use. (Image credit: Raleigh)

Since Sir Frank Bowden started the company, as a way of improving his poor health. This bike, Raleigh says, pays homage to that history, and it says the company remains committed “to improve people’s well-being” as it looks “to redefine what cycling means and the benefits it can deliver”, including “reducing congestion in cities to improving air quality”. And the ONE is part of this mission.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

‘’With the launch of the Raleigh ONE, we’re not just unveiling a new e-bike – we’re ushering in a new era of urban mobility, “ says Selin Can, Executive Vice President of Mobility, Accell Group, which owns Raleigh. ‘’Smart, secure, and built to last, it enables riders to make journeys with confidence and ease. This is an exciting chapter in the evolution of the Raleigh story.’’

An integrated automatic rear light (Image credit: Raleigh)

With a one size aluminium frame, the ONE uses what Raleigh calls “smart geometry” and adjustable riser handlebars to deliver an upright position suited to city riding. An integrated wraparound automatic rear light is paired with a dual-front light, which Raleigh says delivers a “powerful beam…even on the darkest of days”. The bike’s practicality is enhanced with the inclusion of hydraulic disc brakes, wide, durable tyres and mudguards. Claimed weight as mentioned, is 21kg.

(Image credit: Raleigh)

Its surely also hoping to address range anxiety, with a competitive 80km available between charges in eco mode and around 50km in boost mode. The battery can also be charged both on and off the bike, which will be useful for owners who can't take the bike inside smaller urban set ups.

(Image credit: Raleigh)

The rider app is also used for the ONE’s other smart features including setting the alarm and unlocking the bike via a unique code. The bike has an inbuilt SP Connect mount, which can be used with a Connect case or bracket, both available as aftermarket purchases. These provide a stable connection for a smartphone, allowing riders to use the app while in motion.

(Image credit: Raleigh)

The membership programme, which is perhaps the most unique thing about this new bike, is required to access the smart benefits. The Core membership comes with the bike and includes a rider dashboard, support, basic security and stolen mode. The Core membership, which costs £6.99 a month or £84 annually, adds smart security, stolen mode activation, smart maintenance and bike sharing to the list. Raleigh says the membership model will also enable “continuous improvements for riders throughout the lifecycle of the e-bike, and paves the way for future innovations in software, support and services. The bike can be set up for multiple users, so anyone in your household can use it, and take advantage of the full range of app based services and features.

(Image credit: Raleigh)

A range of accessories are available for the ONE, including a front carrier block and basket and an AXA wheel-lock.

The bike certainly looks the part - sturdy and stylish - with bags of practicality built in, which should appeal to commuters worried about theft, or looking for something more practical and better suited to city life. Whilst many of us can never forget the Chopper, or bikes like the Raleigh Burner that got so many of us started in cycling, perhaps they're hoping the One is an urban mobility classic like the Brompton and not another Sinclair C5. If it can solve some of the issues with e-bike ownership, such as theft, and protect owners with reasonably priced insurance when the worst happens, they could be on to something.

The ONE is available in the UK as well as Germany and the Netherlands. It’s offered in two colours, sage grey and off white and retails for £2,399.