Raleigh Experience Centre to open this month - and there will be Choppers, Burners and Grifters

Raleigh has announced plans to open an ‘experience centre’ in its hometown of Nottingham, UK. The brand was founded in the city in 1887 by Sir Frank Bowden.

It says the new space, due to open at the end of November, “focuses on consumer experience and embraces the current and future direction of the brand.”

Naturally a significant part of this future is the selling of bikes. Raleigh says the centre will offer a “fully integrated shopping experience” with a full range of current Raleigh available for customers to try out for size.

The centre will also carry a range from German e-bike brand Haibike (opens in new tab).

At the time of writing Raleigh has only released an artist’s impression of the centre, but if it’s accurate there will also be a workshop on site.

‘Whilst consumer habits have changed and we are seeing more engagement online, we still believe that a retail store has its place in the bicycle market, consumers still want to see and test bikes before making a purchase, says Raleigh’s Managing Director Lee Kidger.

“More so consumers are looking for an experience – to be excited by the brand and to build trust with a local point of contact.”

Thanks to its longevity and considerable legacy Raleigh is also using the centre to celebrate its history with exhibits highlighting important milestones for the brand.

‘Hero’ bikes will be on display too, illustrating the development of its bicycles over the years. These will include the iconic Chopper, Burner and Grifter - the best kids' bikes (opens in new tab) of the era all likely to induce a significant wave of nostalgia for those of a certain age.

To indulge those kidults yet further, Raleigh has just released a remake of the Tuff Burner Mk1 BMX to mark its 40th anniversary. (opens in new tab)

As an important part of Nottingham’s history, Raleigh hopes the center will grow into a community space, providing a rewarding educational experience for visitors. Alongside the exhibits there are plans for initiatives that will promote safe cycling to local schools and organisations.

For more details visit raleigh.co.uk (opens in new tab)