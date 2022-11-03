Raleigh Experience Centre to open this month - and there will be Choppers, Burners and Grifters
The new centre in Raleigh's hometown of Nottingham will serve as both retail space, community hub and museum to the brand's 130-year history
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
Raleigh has announced plans to open an ‘experience centre’ in its hometown of Nottingham, UK. The brand was founded in the city in 1887 by Sir Frank Bowden.
It says the new space, due to open at the end of November, “focuses on consumer experience and embraces the current and future direction of the brand.”
Naturally a significant part of this future is the selling of bikes. Raleigh says the centre will offer a “fully integrated shopping experience” with a full range of current Raleigh available for customers to try out for size.
The centre will also carry a range from German e-bike brand Haibike (opens in new tab).
At the time of writing Raleigh has only released an artist’s impression of the centre, but if it’s accurate there will also be a workshop on site.
‘Whilst consumer habits have changed and we are seeing more engagement online, we still believe that a retail store has its place in the bicycle market, consumers still want to see and test bikes before making a purchase, says Raleigh’s Managing Director Lee Kidger.
“More so consumers are looking for an experience – to be excited by the brand and to build trust with a local point of contact.”
Thanks to its longevity and considerable legacy Raleigh is also using the centre to celebrate its history with exhibits highlighting important milestones for the brand.
‘Hero’ bikes will be on display too, illustrating the development of its bicycles over the years. These will include the iconic Chopper, Burner and Grifter - the best kids' bikes (opens in new tab) of the era all likely to induce a significant wave of nostalgia for those of a certain age.
To indulge those kidults yet further, Raleigh has just released a remake of the Tuff Burner Mk1 BMX to mark its 40th anniversary. (opens in new tab)
As an important part of Nottingham’s history, Raleigh hopes the center will grow into a community space, providing a rewarding educational experience for visitors. Alongside the exhibits there are plans for initiatives that will promote safe cycling to local schools and organisations.
For more details visit raleigh.co.uk (opens in new tab)
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Luke Friend has worked as a writer, editor and copywriter for over twenty years. Across books, magazines and websites, he's covered a broad range of topics for a range of clients including Major League Baseball, the National Trust and the NHS. He has an MA in Professional Writing from Falmouth University and is a qualified bicycle mechanic. He fell in love with cycling at an early age, partly due to watching the Tour de France on TV. He's a passionate follower of bike racing to this day as well an avid road and gravel rider.
-
-
UCI says it has not suspended Toon Aerts in ongoing doping case
Belgian cyclocross star tested positive for prohibited substance before 2022 cyclocross world championships
By Tom Thewlis • Published
-
Showers Pass Transit Pants review – excellent waterproofing; less so breathability
Not the most breathable material on earth but perfect for when it's properly grim out
By Tom Epton • Published