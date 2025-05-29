Brompton launch special edition bikes for Tour de France

Brompton has launched two new special edition bikes ahead of this summer’s Tour de France getting underway in Lille on 5 July.

Using what the London-based brand described as “an innovative sublimation print technique”, race photography from Pauline Ballet and Charly Lopez has been added to the frames of the new C-Line and P-Line models.

"For five decades, the Brompton folding bike has been an indispensable tool for those who like to do things differently – transforming how people move in and around cities across the globe. Like us, the Tour de France does things its own way. What started as a visionary idea in 1903 is now the biggest race on earth. Billions of viewers follow teams of riders in both the Tour de France and Tour de France Femmes," Chris Willingham, marketing director at Brompton said.

The new C-Line uses imagery from Ballet and comes in a "Leaders Yellow" colourway. The bike also features a standard Brompton saddle, complete with a Tour de France print, the Tour de France logo and decals on the frame, and a Brompton x Tour de France bike box.

The P-Line is available in "Sprinters Light Green" and uses Lopez’s photography on the frame. Similarly to the C-Line, the photo printed bike includes Tour de France decals and motifs, as well as a Brompton x King of The Mountains edition Selle Royal saddle.

Willingham added: "We might be from different ends of the cycling spectrum, but we’re united in our belief that bikes have the power to change everyone and anyone’s world. Racing Alpe d’Huez or pedalling through the city, the sense of joy and possibility is shared. Once you know it, it never leaves you. We celebrate that feeling with two limited edition Brompton x Tour de France folding bikes. For the riders. For the fans."

Both bikes are hand built in Brompton’s London headquarters using the photo printing technique. According to Brompton, the photo printed frames are resistant to dirt, rain and UV rays. Pre-sale for the new models begins today (29 May) online, in Brompton stores, and with other retailers who regularly stock the brand. General sale will then begin on 3 June.