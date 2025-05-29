Brompton launch special edition bikes for Tour de France

'Leaders Yellow' and 'Sprinters light green' are the colour options for new C-Line and P-Line models

Woman on Tour de France edition Brompton
(Image credit: Brompton)
Tom Thewlis's avatar
By
published

Brompton has launched two new special edition bikes ahead of this summer’s Tour de France getting underway in Lille on 5 July.

Using what the London-based brand described as “an innovative sublimation print technique”, race photography from Pauline Ballet and Charly Lopez has been added to the frames of the new C-Line and P-Line models.

Tom Thewlis
Tom Thewlis
News and Features Writer

Tom has been writing for Cycling Weekly since 2022 and his news stories, rider interviews and features appear both online and in the magazine.

Since joining the team, he has reported from some of professional cycling's biggest races and events including the Tour de France and the World Championships in Glasgow. He has also covered major races elsewhere across the world. As well as on the ground reporting, Tom writes race reports from the men's and women's WorldTour and focuses on coverage of UK domestic cycling.

