Brompton launch special edition bikes for Tour de France
'Leaders Yellow' and 'Sprinters light green' are the colour options for new C-Line and P-Line models
Brompton has launched two new special edition bikes ahead of this summer’s Tour de France getting underway in Lille on 5 July.
Using what the London-based brand described as “an innovative sublimation print technique”, race photography from Pauline Ballet and Charly Lopez has been added to the frames of the new C-Line and P-Line models.
"For five decades, the Brompton folding bike has been an indispensable tool for those who like to do things differently – transforming how people move in and around cities across the globe. Like us, the Tour de France does things its own way. What started as a visionary idea in 1903 is now the biggest race on earth. Billions of viewers follow teams of riders in both the Tour de France and Tour de France Femmes," Chris Willingham, marketing director at Brompton said.
The new C-Line uses imagery from Ballet and comes in a "Leaders Yellow" colourway. The bike also features a standard Brompton saddle, complete with a Tour de France print, the Tour de France logo and decals on the frame, and a Brompton x Tour de France bike box.
The P-Line is available in "Sprinters Light Green" and uses Lopez’s photography on the frame. Similarly to the C-Line, the photo printed bike includes Tour de France decals and motifs, as well as a Brompton x King of The Mountains edition Selle Royal saddle.
Willingham added: "We might be from different ends of the cycling spectrum, but we’re united in our belief that bikes have the power to change everyone and anyone’s world. Racing Alpe d’Huez or pedalling through the city, the sense of joy and possibility is shared. Once you know it, it never leaves you. We celebrate that feeling with two limited edition Brompton x Tour de France folding bikes. For the riders. For the fans."
Both bikes are hand built in Brompton’s London headquarters using the photo printing technique. According to Brompton, the photo printed frames are resistant to dirt, rain and UV rays. Pre-sale for the new models begins today (29 May) online, in Brompton stores, and with other retailers who regularly stock the brand. General sale will then begin on 3 June.
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Tom has been writing for Cycling Weekly since 2022 and his news stories, rider interviews and features appear both online and in the magazine.
Since joining the team, he has reported from some of professional cycling's biggest races and events including the Tour de France and the World Championships in Glasgow. He has also covered major races elsewhere across the world. As well as on the ground reporting, Tom writes race reports from the men's and women's WorldTour and focuses on coverage of UK domestic cycling.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.